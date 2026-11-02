Uganda: Nakaseke - Kiwoko Market Traders Raise Alarm Over Wastewater Disposal

Traders operating in Kiwoko Market in Nakaseke District have raised concerns over the continued discharge of dirty wastewater from neighbouring rental premises into the market, warning that the poor sanitation conditions could expose them and their customers to disease.

The traders have appealed to local authorities to intervene urgently, accusing tenants in nearby rental buildings of repeatedly pouring wastewater into drainage channels that direct it towards their stalls.

The concerns were raised during the monthly community sanitation exercise held on the last Saturday of the month, which brought together residents, local leaders and Nakaseke Assistant Resident District Commissioner (ARDC) Sulaiman Kabale.

During the exercise, residents of Kiwoko Town Council participated in sweeping roads, clearing overgrown vegetation and cleaning public spaces as part of efforts to improve hygiene and prevent sanitation-related diseases.

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However, the exercise also provided an opportunity for frustrated market vendors to raise concerns about the deteriorating sanitation conditions around their workplaces.

The traders accused occupants of neighbouring rental premises of repeatedly disposing of dirty wastewater in areas that drain into the market, creating an unpleasant working environment and raising fears about possible health risks.

One of the affected traders said the continued flow of wastewater into the market was making it increasingly difficult for vendors to operate in a clean and safe environment.

"We are worried about our health because dirty wastewater from the nearby rental houses keeps flowing into our market. We appeal to the authorities to intervene before we start suffering from diseases caused by poor sanitation," the trader said.

The vendors called on the Assistant RDC to engage tenants and property owners to ensure that wastewater is properly managed and disposed of instead of being channelled towards the market.

Responding to the complaints, Kabale condemned the reported practice and pledged to follow up on the matter, assuring traders that their concerns would receive attention.

"We cannot allow such a situation to continue. I am going to follow up on these complaints immediately and ensure that the necessary action is taken to protect the health of traders and other residents," he said.

Kabale also emphasised the importance of proper sanitation, urging residents to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in their homes, businesses and surrounding areas.

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Meanwhile, area councillor Andrew Kaasa encouraged residents to embrace regular cleaning instead of waiting for the designated monthly sanitation exercise.

Kaasa noted that maintaining a clean environment requires consistent commitment from households, business operators and the wider community.

"Residents should not wait until the last Saturday of the month to clean their surroundings. Cleanliness must become part of our daily lives if we are to prevent diseases and maintain a healthy community," he said.

The chairperson of Kiwoko Market also urged traders and residents to prioritise hygiene, stressing that maintaining a clean environment is a shared responsibility.

The market leadership encouraged residents to participate actively in community sanitation exercises and adopt proper waste disposal practices to safeguard public health.

The complaints have renewed concerns about wastewater management and sanitation in trading centres, where poor drainage systems and improper waste disposal can create unhygienic conditions and increase the risk of disease transmission.

With the Assistant RDC promising to follow up on the matter, Kiwoko Market traders are hoping that local authorities will take practical action to stop the discharge of dirty wastewater into the market and restore a clean and safe working environment.