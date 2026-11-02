Uganda: Victoria University VC Muganga Challenges Psu Over Proposed Cap On Pharmacy Student Admissions

Victoria University Vice Chancellor Prof. Lawrence Muganga has questioned moves by the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda (PSU) to restrict pharmacy student admissions, arguing that the proposed limits could undermine Uganda's ambition to expand science education and produce more skilled professionals.

Muganga says restricting the number of students admitted for pharmacy training contradicts the government's emphasis on science, technology and innovation as drivers of economic transformation. He warns that Uganda risks limiting opportunities for young people at a time when it should be expanding its scientific workforce.

In a statement posted on his X account, Muganga questioned why professional bodies would seek to limit the number of pharmacists being trained when the government is encouraging young Ugandans to pursue science-related disciplines.

"Government is telling every young Ugandan to study science. The President says it. The Ministry says it. The ATMS agenda says it, with science, technology and innovation placed at the centre as the engine that drives agriculture, tourism and minerals," he said.

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"And yet, at the very same time, PSU is working to cap how many pharmacists we are allowed to train. One hand is opening the door and the other is pushing it shut."

His remarks come amid growing disagreements between the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda and universities over the regulation of pharmacy training, particularly student admission numbers and the professional requirements institutions must meet to train pharmacists.

On October 16, PSU wrote to Victoria University seeking clarification over reports that the institution had admitted 364 pharmacy students during its August and September 2026 intake, against an approved annual intake of 50 students.

The society asked the university to confirm the reported admissions and provide details of the students, warning that exceeding the approved capacity could violate training standards and put the professional recognition of its pharmacy programme at risk.

PSU also raised concerns about the university's online examinations and called for adequate quality assurance measures.

The development came days before the society withdrew recognition of Mbarara University of Science and Technology's Bachelor of Pharmacy programme, citing concerns over staffing and the leadership of its Department of Pharmacy.

The decision triggered a wider debate about the respective responsibilities of professional bodies and higher education regulators in determining the standards and recognition of university programmes.

The National Council for Higher Education subsequently clarified that MUST's pharmacy programme remained academically accredited until 2036, distinguishing its mandate over academic accreditation from PSU's professional oversight responsibilities.

Against this background, Muganga argues that limiting student numbers risks reducing the country's capacity to produce professionals who can contribute to national development and compete internationally.

He said pharmacy graduates should not be trained solely according to the number of employment opportunities currently available in Uganda, noting that professional qualifications could open doors to opportunities in different parts of the world.

"Think about what that cap really says. It says a Ugandan child should only be trained for the number of jobs we can count in Uganda today, as if that child was created for this country alone," he said.

Muganga argued that pharmacists trained in Uganda could work in hospitals, research institutions and regulatory agencies abroad, acquire international experience and eventually contribute to the country's development.

"Our graduates can go out, earn, learn, send money home and come back wiser. That exposure is how a country builds a rich world view. We cannot lead others if we cannot even help ourselves, and we certainly cannot help ourselves by deliberately producing fewer of the people we are short of," he added.

Beyond employment opportunities, the Victoria University Vice Chancellor believes expanding pharmacy training could also strengthen Uganda's education tourism industry by attracting international students who would spend several years studying in the country.

He said foreign students contribute to the economy through tuition fees, accommodation, food, transport and other services, benefiting businesses and communities around universities.

"Think of thousands of young people from Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, Congo, Nigeria, India and beyond choosing Uganda for their degrees. Every one of them rents a room, buys food, uses transport, pays fees, visits the lake on weekends and brings parents to graduation," Muganga said.

He argued that countries such as Malaysia, Ghana and South Africa had recognised the economic potential of attracting international students and that Uganda should similarly position its universities as destinations for professional education.

Muganga warned that restricting pharmacy admissions could deny universities an opportunity to attract foreign students and generate revenue while contributing to the country's wider economic activity.

He also questioned whether the proposed restrictions were driven by genuine concerns about training standards or an attempt to limit competition within the profession.

"So what is really going on? Gatekeeping. Fear of competition. The old instinct to keep the profession small so that the few already inside remain comfortable," he said.

However, PSU maintains that professional oversight is necessary to ensure universities have adequate staffing, facilities and training standards to produce competent pharmacists.

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The society has also insisted that universities must operate within approved student capacities and meet professional requirements to safeguard the quality of pharmacy education.

The disagreement raises questions about how Uganda can balance the expansion of science education with the need to maintain professional standards in specialised courses.

Muganga insists that the two objectives should not be treated as mutually exclusive, arguing that universities can admit more students while investing in qualified lecturers, infrastructure and effective quality assurance systems.

He said Victoria University was prepared to invest in pharmacy education and comply with the required quality standards, calling on professional bodies to support the growth of the sector.

"Victoria University is stepping forward to do its part. We are ready to train, to invest and to be held to the highest quality," he said.

"We now ask the professional bodies to do theirs: to be partners in growth rather than guards at the gate."

Muganga maintained that Uganda needs more pharmacists and other scientists to support its development ambitions, urging stakeholders to prioritise expanding opportunities for young people while ensuring that graduates receive quality professional training.