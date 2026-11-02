Uganda: Masaka Residents Turn Up in Large Numbers for National Cleaning Day

Residents of Masaka City have turned out in large numbers to participate in the National Cleaning Day, joining hands to remove garbage from streets and public spaces in a collective effort to improve sanitation and promote a cleaner environment.

The exercise attracted residents, local leaders and other participants, who set aside their routine activities to clean different parts of the city, collecting heaps of garbage and clearing litter from roadsides and other public spaces.

Some people travelling through the city also joined the exercise, demonstrating their willingness to contribute to keeping Masaka clean.

The National Cleaning Day initiative is aimed at encouraging communities to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings and promoting proper waste management practices.

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Participants used various cleaning tools to collect rubbish and clear waste that had accumulated in different areas, while working together to ensure that public spaces were left cleaner.

The exercise also provided an opportunity for residents to reflect on their role in maintaining proper sanitation, with calls for communities to make cleanliness a daily responsibility rather than an activity limited to designated cleaning days.

Residents were encouraged to avoid indiscriminate garbage disposal and embrace proper waste management practices to prevent environmental pollution and the spread of sanitation-related diseases.

The participation of members of the public highlighted the importance of collective action in addressing the garbage management challenges facing the city.

However, sustaining the progress made during the exercise will require continued community participation, regular garbage collection and close cooperation between residents and city authorities.

The National Cleaning Day exercise in Masaka served as a reminder that keeping the city clean is a shared responsibility that requires the commitment of every resident.