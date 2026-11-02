Nigeria: Jigawa Doctor Elected President of Nigeria's Physiotherapy Society

press release

Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy elected Dr Usman Ahmed as its new National President, alongside ten other executive officers, during the Society's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kano

The Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) has elected Usman Ahmed as its new National President, alongside ten other executive officers, during the Society's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the NSP Unity Conference 2026 in Kano State.

The week-long conference, which ran from 25 to 31 October 2026, brought together over 1,000 physiotherapists, researchers, academics, students, and healthcare stakeholders from across the federation under the banner of professional advancement and unity.

Ahmed's election marks a significant leadership transition for the Society. In his role as National President, he will provide strategic direction, lead the National Executive Council, and represent the profession in engagements with regulatory agencies, government bodies, and broader healthcare institutions.

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The new National President of NSP takes over the helm of affairs of the Society at a critical juncture, as physiotherapy increasingly underpins healthcare delivery in rehabilitation, chronic disease management, and disability prevention across Nigeria.

Key priorities for the incoming council include championing members' welfare, expanding clinical research, and securing greater policy integration for physiotherapy services within the national health system.

The 2026-2028 National Executive Council

The newly elected 11-member National Executive Council comprises:

Dr Usman Abba Ahmed -- National President

Dr Chioma Lynda Onochukwu -- Vice President

Dr Olusegun Adejare -- General Secretary

Dr Jibril S. Idris -- Assistant General Secretary

Dr Joseph Olamide Samuel -- National Treasurer

Dr Auwal Shittu -- Financial Secretary

Dr Isaac B. Akinola -- National Public Relations Officer (PRO)

Dr Saminu Ali Muhammad -- Assistant National PRO I

Dr Olusola Awoniyi -- Assistant National PRO II

Dr Ahule Tubokenimi -- Auditor I

Dr Babatunde Ileyemi -- Auditor II

Beyond the elections, the conference hosted clinical plenaries, specialised workshops, and scientific sessions focused on contemporary rehabilitation practices.

A notable feature of this year's gathering was the inaugural Early Career Physiotherapists Congress and Seminar, which drew more than 250 practitioners within their first decade of post-graduation practice.

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The forum offered structured mentorship, leadership training, and direct engagement with key regulatory figures, including Professor Rufa'i Yusuf Ahmad, Registrar of the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria (MRTBN).