Somalia: UPDF Commences Withdrawal of Bilaterally Deployed Troops in Somalia

2 November 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kampala — The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has embarked on the drawdown of troops deployed in Somalia under bilateral arrangements with the Federal Government effective immediately.

The first cohort of troops under the phased withdrawal operation have already arrived back in Uganda. The operation to withdraw troops deployed in Somalia under bilateral arrangements will be completed in the next few days.

The UPDF will gradually withdraw all its forces in Somalia, including those currently deployed under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) by the close of 2027.

This will mark the end of Uganda's enduring 20-year peace and stabilization support operations in Somalia, permitting the Somali Armed Forces to assume full responsibility for security in the country.

CHRIS MAGEZI

Colonel

Acting Director Defence Public Information (DDPI)

Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs/UPDF

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