Nigeria: INEC Chairman Says Ai Can Strengthen Democracy, Warns Against Election Disinformation

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has said artificial intelligence can improve Nigeria's electoral process, insisting that the technology should not be regarded as a threat to democracy despite the risks associated with its misuse.

Amupitan made the remarks on Monday at The Beyond the Ballot Summit in Abuja, where he highlighted the potential of AI to improve voter registration, logistics planning, data analysis and the management of large voter databases.

He said electoral management bodies across the world were increasingly adopting AI-assisted systems to improve administrative efficiency and strengthen election planning.

"Artificial Intelligence, AI, is not an enemy of democracy," the INEC chairman said.

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However, he warned that the growing accessibility of generative AI tools had made it easier for individuals to produce deceptive materials capable of influencing voters and damaging public confidence in elections.

According to him, technologies that previously required significant technical expertise and resources can now be used to clone the voices of public figures and create realistic videos of election officials making false announcements.

He warned that such developments could expose electoral processes to targeted manipulation, particularly during sensitive stages of an election.

The remarks come as INEC prepares for the 2027 general election and considers integrating artificial intelligence into aspects of Nigeria's electoral administration.

Concerns over the technology have also emerged following the discovery of questionable photographs in INEC's preliminary Register of Voters in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Some images in the voter records were suspected to have been generated using artificial intelligence, raising concerns about the accuracy of the registration database and the verification procedures used during voter enrolment.

INEC's Director of Information and Communication Technology, Lawrence Bayode, reportedly linked some of the questionable images to alleged irregularities involving registration officers who had access to the commission's system.

The commission said the register was still preliminary and would undergo verification, data cleaning and corrections before the final version is certified.

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The development has brought renewed attention to the challenges electoral authorities may face as they introduce emerging technologies into election management.

While AI could help INEC process information, improve administrative planning and manage electoral data, its misuse could also facilitate voter impersonation, fabricated election announcements and the circulation of misleading audio and video recordings.

As preparations for the 2027 polls continue, the commission faces the task of ensuring that its proposed use of artificial intelligence is supported by adequate verification measures to protect the credibility and transparency of the electoral process.