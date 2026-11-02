Central Africa: Rwanda Rise Graduates Over 400, Sets Sights On Expanding opportunities

Rwanda Rise Technical and Vocational Training Centre has graduated 413 students, bringing the total number of graduates since its establishment to more than 5,300, as the institution seeks to expand its programmes and introduce higher TVET levels.

The graduates completed 12-month vocational training programmes in trades including culinary arts, hairdressing, sewing and tailoring, masonry, automobile repair and maintenance, and welding.

The graduation ceremony, held on Friday, October 30, at the centre's premises in Masaka Sector, Kicukiro District, marked its 19th graduation ceremony.

The faith-based institution also provides computer literacy, entrepreneurship training and values-based mentoring to prepare young people for employment and self-employment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Serge Gatsinzi, the School Director, Rwanda Rise has so far offered short-term TVET programmes -- lasting up to one year -- but plans to expand into secondary school-level vocational education, leading to higher qualifications.

"Our aim is to ensure that we produce quality graduates and prepare them for the labour market. We are proud that 96 per cent of those who graduated from this institution are either self-employed or have secured jobs," he said.

Gatsinzi said the institution's plans align with the government's target of having 60 per cent of learners completing Ordinary Level enroll in TVET programmes.

He encouraged graduates to consider entrepreneurship and collective business initiatives rather than relying solely on formal employment.

"We are happy that some students secure jobs immediately after graduation. We also encourage them to form small groups and start their own businesses so that they can put their skills into practice and begin earning a living," he said.

He also commended teachers for their contribution and acknowledged partners, particularly Marriott Hotel, for providing students with internship opportunities.

Changing perceptions about TVET

Representing the Rwanda TVET Board (RTB), Jean-Damascène Renzaho, a youth empowerment and employment promotion specialist, urged graduates to help change perceptions that vocational education is meant for learners who perform poorly in other academic programmes.

"The students came here to acquire hands-on skills. We need to change the wrong mindset that TVET is for people who are weak academically or those who fail other courses," he said.

He challenged graduates to keep improving their skills, uphold discipline and deliver quality services as they enter the labour market.

"You have acquired a lot, but you will need to acquire even more skills. You must double your efforts, maintain a high level of discipline and deliver quality services. Your work should speak for itself. When you provide good services, your clients will recommend you to others," he said.

Renzaho said skilled young people have an important role in national development. He also commended Rwanda Rise for complying with required standards and pledged continued collaboration between the institution, RTB and the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA).

From humble beginnings to over 5,300 graduates

Pastor Alfred Nkwaya, a board member of ERM, the organisation formerly associated with Rwanda Rise, described the graduation as a milestone for an institution that started with limited resources and has since trained thousands of young people.

He recalled that the founders were motivated by the need to restore hope and create opportunities for children affected by the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"We started from nothing. When I look at where we are today, my heart is filled with gratitude. After the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, many children had lost hope. We brought them together, started with very little and prayed for God's guidance and support," he said.

"Hands-on skills are very important, and we have seen how TVET has contributed to our country's development, particularly in the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The graduation is recognition of your efforts, but we want you to become even more productive," he said.

Nkwaya urged graduates to demonstrate professionalism and become exemplary employees and ambassadors of the institution. He added that Rwanda Rise would continue supporting former students, including by exploring opportunities for further education and business development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Central Africa Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Graduate secures job after training

Marie-Claire Dusabingabire, the Sector Education Officer in Masaka Sector, said investment in TVET is important for employment creation and economic development.

She urged graduates to put their skills into practice while continuing to learn.

"What you have acquired is a foundation. You must continue learning, become entrepreneurs who can create their own jobs or seek employment opportunities, and always strive for excellence," she said.

Lilian Ingabire, 19, said the training she received at Rwanda Rise helped her secure employment after completing a six-month professional internship at a restaurant.

She spent six months studying culinary arts at the centre before undertaking the internship.

"Rwanda Rise gave me an opportunity to acquire new skills in culinary arts, particularly in cooking and preparing different types of meals. I also gained valuable customer care skills and professional discipline. These holistic skills helped me perform well during my internship and eventually secure employment," she said.