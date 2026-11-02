Malawi: Lilongwe City Council Plans 10 Million Seedlings to Green the Capital

Lilongwe is going green, or at least the city council says it is. The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has announced plans for a state-of-the-art tree nursery under the Lilongwe Green City Initiative, which aims to grow 10 million seedlings between 2026 and 2028.

The goal is to bring back the city's trees, boost environmental conservation and make Lilongwe more resilient to climate change.

Speaking at a media briefing with members of the Association of Environmental Journalists (AEJ) on Friday, Council Chief Executive Officer Clement Stambuli called on everyone with a stake in the city to pitch in. He voiced concern that areas once covered in trees are steadily losing their green cover, and said the council is committed to producing more seedlings and encouraging residents to plant along roads, in homes and in other designated spaces.

Stambuli also stressed the role of partners, including environmental journalists, in raising awareness and getting communities behind the drive.

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Four million for the city, six for the district

Lilongwe City Mayor Peter Alex Banda said the council is aiming for four million seedlings for Lilongwe City and six million for Lilongwe District over the 2026 to 2028 period.

Banda warned that greening a city is about more than tree-planting ceremonies. Trees need to be looked after and protected for years to survive, and communities and other stakeholders have a big part to play in that.

Backing from the press

AEJ member Grace Kapatuka pledged the association's support for conservation and public awareness. She urged government, the private sector, faith-based groups and citizens to join the effort, arguing that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility.

The council says the initiative will help restore the city's tree cover, improve the urban environment and support sustainable development. Whether the seedlings make it to maturity will be the real test.