Malawi: SPARC Raises Beit-Cure Pledge to Mwk108 Million

A Blantyre fundraising dinner has given a 256-strong waiting list of children a real chance at surgery.

SPARC Systems has raised its pledge to Beit-CURE Children's Hospital from MWK100 million to MWK108 million, and the hospital's surgical campaign has hit its MWK400 million target.

The extra MWK8 million was announced at Beit-CURE's 2026 Annual Fundraising Dinner at the Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre last Friday night.

"They would not walk alone"

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SPARC Systems managing director Dr Wisely Phiri said the company made a promise when the hospital came to it earlier this year with the waiting list.

"When Beit-CURE approached us earlier this year with a waiting list of 256 children in need of surgery, we made a promise: they would not walk alone," he said.

He said the company had also worked with Beit-CURE to bring in corporate and private donors, which helped the campaign reach its goal.

Future workforce

Phiri urged business leaders to see the work as more than charity.

"The children who are being operated on at Beit-CURE today are the very individuals who will become our nation's working capital tomorrow," he said.

"They are the future engineers, doctors and leaders who will drive Malawi towards its 2063 Vision."

Every gift counts

Beit-CURE Executive Director Dr Rhoda Kriek thanked the donors who keep the hospital running.

"Beit-CURE is born from the legacy of generosity," she said. "We exist because every year, every month somebody chooses to give. And today you represent those people."

The campaign targets children with treatable orthopaedic conditions, including clubfoot, bowed legs and severe burn contractures.

Each operation, with aftercare and rehabilitation, costs about MWK2.5 million.

The campaign has met its target, but the hospital says the waiting list may have grown since it was first drawn up, so the need for support remains.

About SPARC Systems: a Malawi-headquartered ICT solutions provider with branches in Zambia, Rwanda, Tanzania and Mozambique.