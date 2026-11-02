Malawi: Kukoma Diamonds Extend Lead At Summit With Double Victory

Kukoma Diamonds consolidated their position at the top of the FDH Premier Netball League standings after securing two victories at Blantyre Sports Arena on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten record as the second round gathers momentum.

The league leaders began their Week Eight campaign with a commanding 62-34 win over Pacers before completing a successful outing with a 51-42 victory over Giants NC.

Kukoma coach Noel Mussa praised his side's performance but acknowledged that more demanding fixtures await as the title race intensifies.

"We are happy with the two victories today. The girls showed good intensity and stuck to the game plan. But we know the matches ahead will be much tougher," said Mussa.

Elsewhere, Pacers recovered from their defeat to Kukoma Diamonds with a 42-35 victory over Giants NC, while Tigresses produced a dominant display to register a 62-37 win against FLC Netball Team.

FLC captain Aida Phiri described the result as disappointing, citing injuries within the squad and challenges related to player registrations ahead of the match as factors that affected the team's performance.

The FDH Premier Netball League second round continues with further fixtures scheduled in the coming weeks, including matches to be played in Zomba, as teams continue their push for honours.