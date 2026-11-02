Tunisia: Amerigo Vespucci At La Goulette Port - Tunisian-Italian Maritime Cooperation in Spotlight

Tunis — On board the Amerigo Vespucci, the Italian Navy's famous three-masted ship, maritime history meets international cooperation. Docked at La Goulette port since October 31, this training ship - which is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year - is a tangible example of the cooperation relations between Tunisia and Italy, particularly in the maritime training, naval diplomacy and the protection of the marine environment fields, said Italian Ambassador to Tunisia Alessandro Prunas.

During an organised visit on board the ship held Monday for Tunisian journalists, the ambassador highlighted the participation of 15 cadet officers from the Tunisian Navy in the three-masted ship's latest sailing campaign. This experience enabled them to undertake training alongside their Italian counterparts and to familiarise with the specific aspects of sailing aboard a historic training ship, he told the media.

This participation reflects the extent of cooperation between the two countries in the maritime sector, whilst offering young Tunisian officers the opportunity to gain practical experience in an international training environment, the ambassador said.

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The Amerigo Vespucci is the oldest ship still in service with the Italian Navy. Built and outfitted at the Royal Shipyard of Castellammare di Stabia, it was launched on February 22, 1931. Delivered to the Royal Navy on May 26, 1931, Vespucci entered service as a Training Ship on 6 June of the same year, alongside its sister ship Cristoforo Colombo. The latter, commissioned in 1928, served as a training vessel until 1943 and, at the end of World War II, was handed over to the Soviet Union as war reparations. After returning from its first training cruise, on 15 October 1931 in Genoa, Vespucci received its Battle Flag, presented by the local UNUCI Group (National Union of Reserve Officers of Italy). Its motto, "Not he who begins but he who perseveres," attributed to the renowned Renaissance scientist and artist Leonardo da Vinci, highlights the value of perseverance over the mere act of starting a project.

The ship's commander Nicasio Falica said that several generations of Italian officers have gained their first seafaring experience aboard this three-masted vessel. The training is not limited to learning navigation techniques, but also centres on life on board, discipline, teamwork and mastering maritime conditions.

The captain further explained that the ship had left Italy last May for a journey lasting several months to the United States, to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence. After a 29-day crossing of the Atlantic, it docked at Baltimore, New York and Boston, amongst other ports, before continuing its journey to Canada and then returning to Europe.

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Following several stops at Italian ports, the three-masted ship sailed to Tunisia for a four-day stopover, from October 31 to November 3, before continuing its trip.

Beyond its educational and diplomatic role, the Amerigo Vespucci also carries a message to raise awareness of the protection of the oceans and the preservation of marine ecosystems. The Italian Ambassador highlighted the ship's involvement in international initiatives dedicated to the protection of the marine environment, as well as its collaboration with organisations active in the environmental field.

In particular, he emphasised the importance of conveying to future generations a culture of respect for the sea and its resources, considering this environmental dimension as an essential part of the ship's mission.