South Africa: Daily Issues Beat Nostalgia This Election, but the ANC Hasn't Read the Room

In the previous election the ANC based much of its appeal on nostalgia about the journey to democracy and the strides made since then. That messaging bombed very badly, but the party still tugs at the heartstrings.

Draw a line, a squiggle, a wormy pattern or whatever. Draw it across continents and economic geographies. In this dramatic 2026 election season across the globe - in South Africa, Brazil, Serbia, the US, Israel, Spain, Bangladesh and Britain and other jurisdictions - the language has echoed similar sentiments. Citizens have been saying that "this is the most consequential election" in our history or in recent times, a defining moment for democracy and a milestone in their nation's history.

The ones that have passed have certainly been consequential: the rise of the rabid right in the UK, the fall of the autocratic Viktor Orbán in Hungary, the survival of democratic norms and civility in Brazil and the demonstration of people power in Bangladesh and Serbia. South Africa joins in the action next week, just a day after another consequential election that has huge implications for this country.

On Tuesday, a day before South Africans stream to the polls for the local government elections, Americans will decide whether to let Donald Trump continue running amok at breakneck speed, undoing that country's constitutional democracy. Although a Democratic Party victory in one or both houses won't stop the Trump administration's white supremacist obsession...