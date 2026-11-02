South Africa: CT's Tafelberg Social Housing Units Cut By Heritage Assessment

1 November 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Zacharia Mashele, Buhle BOOI and Zamindlela Mkhwanazi

For years, Cape Town's most celebrated promise on spatial justice has been that the old Tafelberg school site in Sea Point would finally deliver social and affordable housing at scale in a good city location. That promise now rests on a quiet decision that few people knew about until it had already been made.

The Western Cape Government has been running a two-year "packaging process" on the old Tafelberg school site in Sea Point. It includes feasibility studies on the site, looking at the viability of social, affordable and market-rate housing development, and going through the required heritage and land use application processes to prepare the site for release to a developer.

The province's preferred and viable development concept for the site, known as Option 3D and publicised in October 2025, proposed an 11-storey open-market building facing Main Road, with retail on the ground floor.

Behind it would sit two four-storey walk-up social housing blocks around shared courtyards.

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Project's 'financial engine'

The open-market building is not an afterthought. It is the financial engine of the project, because revenue from market-rate units is required to cross-subsidise the social housing in the context of the current social housing funding crisis, where little to no social housing funding is available from the national government. The project's own report said Option 3D was recognised by all stakeholders as the option that maximised the site's potential and provided the largest number of social housing units.

Option 3D was the basis for the draft Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) report that...

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