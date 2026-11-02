South Africa: Why the Relentless Drive for Success Is Failing Our Children

1 November 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Hugo Meirim

In a society where the rates of child and adolescent anxiety and depression have been increasing for several years, we need to be self-reflective and ask 'why'?

The World Health Organization estimates that 14.3% of adolescents (aged 10-19 years) are living with a mental health condition - the equivalent of one in every seven adolescents. As South Africa marks World Mental Health Month in October, addressing youth mental health could not be more urgent.

This growing crisis is probably driven by a combination of factors - some widely documented, and others rarely discussed. The rise in social media use and its associated impact on child and adolescent mental health has been widely discussed. Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, in his book The Anxious Generation, has explored this concept in depth.

Many schools, both in South Africa and across the world, which initially encouraged digital devices in lessons (particularly post-Covid), have since shifted to cellphone-free times during the academic day.

Some schools in Europe, Australia and the United States are moving back to predominantly paper-based learning materials. In short, schools are adopting a much more strategic approach to technology in the classroom, acknowledging the wonderful opportunity it presents to learners while remaining mindful of its negative impact on the mental health of young people.

Surely it is not just social media and technology use that contributes...

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