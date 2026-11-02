Uganda: Kansai Plascon Celebrates Kyaggwe's Historic Masaza Cup Win

Kyaggwe's long wait for a Buganda Masaza Cup title finally ended on Saturday, 31 October, when a late goal from substitute George Kato secured a 1-0 victory over five-time champions Gomba at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

In a final watched by thousands of supporters, Kato made the difference after coming off the bench, beating the Gomba goalkeeper at his near post in the closing stages to hand Kyaggwe their first title since the competition was revived in 2004.

The victory was particularly significant for Kyaggwe, who had reached the final in 2024 but missed out on the trophy. Their encounters with Gomba earlier this season had offered little separation between the two sides, with both meetings ending in 1-1 draws at Kabulasoke in July and August.

However, Saturday's final produced a different outcome. Coach Ronald Ssali's team held on after Kato's decisive strike, eventually lifting the trophy in front of their supporters. The Kyaggwe captain received the title from His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

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The final also marked another chapter in Plascon's association with the tournament, which has grown into one of the most significant platforms for grassroots football in Buganda. The paint manufacturer has supported the Masaza Cup since 2023, alongside its sponsorship of Buddu FC, maintaining its involvement across the tournament's four seasons.

This year's competition started in June with defending champions Buweekula taking on Kyaddondo in the opening fixture. The tournament brought together 18 counties, providing players with an opportunity to compete for honours while representing their respective communities.

Speaking after the final, Daniel Kayongo, Head of Marketing at Kansai Plascon Uganda, congratulated the champions and runners-up, while acknowledging the Kabaka's presence.

"Congratulations to Kyaggwe on bringing the cup home for the first time, and to Gomba for a final that was in the balance until late in the game. We thank His Majesty the Kabaka for gracing the occasion and presenting the trophy," Kayongo said.

He also reflected on the significance of individual performances in a competition that continues to provide opportunities for emerging football talent.

"At Plascon, we support the Masaza Cup because it gives players a chance to do something their whole county will remember. Kato came off the bench today, and his goal is the one Kyaggwe supporters will talk about for years," he said.

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Kyaggwe's triumph came with gold medals and a Shs25 million prize, while their midfielder Godfrey Arijole was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

Gomba, who were seeking a sixth championship, received Shs22 million for finishing second. Their striker Meddie Kasule claimed the Golden Boot after scoring six goals during the competition, while Mawogola's Herbert Masaba was named Best Goalkeeper.

Earlier in the day, Butambala had secured third place with a 1-0 victory over Bugerere. Dathan Mubiru scored in the 82nd minute to settle the bronze medal match.

Butambala also received the Fair Play Award and Most Improved Team accolade, while Bugerere's Owek. Samuel Ssemugoma was recognised as the Ssaza chief who attended the most matches.

With the 2025 edition concluded, Kyaggwe had secured a place in Masaza Cup history, ending years of waiting and adding a new name to the list of champions in a competition that continues to draw communities together.