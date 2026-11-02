Uganda: Wazalendo Investments Leads Clean-Up Drive in Makindye

Wazalendo Investments SMC Ltd has conducted a community clean-up exercise in Ndejje-Lufuka, Makindye-Ssabagabo, as part of efforts to improve sanitation and address poor waste management in the area.

The exercise, which started at Kibutika and extended along roads, markets and other public spaces, was flagged off by Maj. Dan Ayesigye, who represented the company's Managing Director, Lt. Col. Wesley Aine.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns among residents over irregular garbage collection, with some complaining that garbage trucks rarely visit their neighbourhoods, leaving waste to accumulate.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

While welcoming the intervention, residents called for more sustained support, particularly the deployment of additional garbage collection trucks to ensure waste is regularly removed rather than relying on periodic community clean-up exercises.

Col (Rtd) Patrick Katungi, a resident, attributed some of the sanitation challenges to poor cooperation among community members.

"I don't know what the problem is. People are not cooperating to clean. I don't know whether it's because of the politicians," Katungi said.

Area women representative Ruth Nalukwago also raised concerns about poor waste management and what she described as residents' reluctance to participate in communal cleaning activities.

Lufuka LC1 Chairperson Nasir Ssozi echoed the concerns, emphasising the need for greater community involvement in maintaining a clean environment.

Charity Namanya, Wazalendo Investments' Marketing and Communications representative, said the initiative was part of the company's broader efforts to strengthen civil-military cooperation while contributing to community welfare.

Beyond sanitation initiatives, Wazalendo Investments, the investment arm of Wazalendo SACCO, has expanded into infrastructure development and real estate since its establishment in 2023.

The company is currently undertaking five road projects in different parts of the Kampala metropolitan area.

In Nansana, it has completed the 1.6-kilometre Kazo Road and the 800-metre Lugoba Road, where installation of streetlights is ongoing.

In Makindye-Ssabagabo, its ongoing projects include the 600-metre Para Road, the 2.9-kilometre Kibutika Road in Ndejje and the 600-metre Nakayenga-Lubowa Road.

The clean-up exercise comes as Uganda observes National Cleaning Day on the last Saturday of every month, an initiative intended to encourage collective responsibility for sanitation and environmental cleanliness.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Environment Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, residents' concerns point to a broader challenge: sustaining sanitation gains beyond organised cleaning exercises. While community mobilisation can help clear public spaces, consistent household participation and reliable garbage collection services remain essential to preventing waste from accumulating again.