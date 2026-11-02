Uganda: Valkyries Win Wnba Title in Their Second Season

The Golden State Valkyries secured the Women's NBA title in just their second season with a 68-63 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

After the Dream levelled the seven-match series on Thursday, Gabby Williams starred for the Valkyries with 30 points to seal the win in the first Game Seven in WNBA Finals history.

Williams also claimed the WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player award.

"It's easy when the energy is this good and positive," said Williams. I wouldn't change a thing.

"All it took was good people. We have winners, we have people who are ready to put their bodies on the floor to win a game.

"They don't care about scoring. They just want to do defence and rebounding. Do whatever it takes and we built a beautiful culture here."

Twenty eight of Williams' points came in the second half, including a three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining to edge ahead by 60 points to the Dream's 57, before free throws by Tiffany Hayes and Veronica Burton closed out the win.

The Valkyries are the WNBA's newest team, having been formed in 2024, and won in front of a sell-out crowd of more than 18,000 fans at San Francisco's Chase Center.

It is the fourth time that Dream have lost the finals in their 18-year history.