Uganda: Fik Fameica Clashes With Makerere Guild President At Rain-Soaked Freshers' Ball

Makerere University's Impis Rugby Grounds came alive on Saturday night as thousands of students gathered for the annual Freshers' Ball, turning the event into a night of music, drama and nonstop entertainment despite intermittent rain.

Freshmen or freshers and continuing students braved the showers, dancing, singing and cheering late into the night as a star-studded lineup took to the stage. Winnie Wa Mummy, Nina Roz, Feffe Bussi and Hanz MC were among the performers who kept the crowd entertained, but the biggest talking point came when Fik Fameica took to the stage.

Shortly after beginning his performance, Guild President Gracious Kadondi walked onto the stage accompanied by members of her team and took the microphone, insisting on addressing the students before the singer could continue.

The interruption quickly turned into a confrontation, with Fik Fameica demanding that the Guild President leave the stage.

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"Leave my stage! I have work to do," the singer told her.

Students responded with chants of the singer's name as security personnel intervened and escorted Kadondi and her team off the stage. Fik Fameica subsequently resumed his performance to even louder cheers.

The brief confrontation became the night's biggest talking point, with videos of the exchange circulating widely on social media within hours.

The free-entry event, organised under the 92nd Students' Guild, had been billed as a major welcome celebration for new students joining the university.

Despite the rain and the unexpected on-stage drama, the festivities continued, with students keeping the grounds lively well into the early hours of Sunday.

By the time the event wound down, Impis Rugby Grounds had delivered a memorable Freshers' Ball experience, combining music, youthful exuberance and unexpected drama that is likely to remain a subject of campus conversation long after the celebrations.