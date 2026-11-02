Uganda: How Uganda Landed the CAF-Explore Uganda Deal for Pamoja 2027 - What It Means for UTB

There is something significant happening here that deserves closer examination than simply celebrating another sponsorship agreement.

On October 30, 2026, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced a partnership with the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), granting Explore Uganda - The Pearl of Africa Official Destination Sponsor rights for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Pamoja 2027.

The agreement gives Uganda an international platform to promote its tourism attractions through CAF's tournament-related promotional activities, including broadcast, digital and in-stadium platforms. It creates an opportunity to showcase the country to football supporters, participating teams, officials, international media and millions of other audiences.

But the real story is not simply that Uganda has signed a deal. It is that Uganda has secured a distinct commercial opportunity within a tournament jointly hosted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

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That distinction deserves attention because hosting a major international sporting event and marketing a country's tourism brand are two different undertakings.

1. How did Uganda pull this off?

Five factors help explain the commercial significance of this development.

First, the distinction between hosting football and marketing tourism.

Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania jointly secured the rights to host AFCON 2027. However, joint hosting does not automatically guarantee equal visibility for each country's tourism brand.

The tournament will operate under a shared regional identity, Pamoja. Each country, nevertheless, has its own tourism industry, attractions, investment priorities and national branding objectives.

A shared tournament platform is valuable, but it does not necessarily serve every country's individual destination-marketing ambitions equally.

The UTB partnership addresses this distinction by giving Uganda a direct relationship with CAF through which to promote its own tourism identity.

Second, Uganda entered the tournament's commercial ecosystem.

Between September 14 and 18, 2026, CAF and the Local Organising Committees of Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania conducted a commercial roadshow across the three host countries.

The initiative brought together prospective commercial partners from sectors including banking, aviation, telecommunications, tourism, technology and trade.

One particularly important feature was the Deal Room, which provided prospective partners with opportunities for direct, one-on-one commercial discussions with CAF.

The subsequent UTB agreement demonstrates how the tournament's commercial opportunities extend beyond traditional football sponsorships.

Although the precise negotiations behind the agreement have not been made public, the roadshow provides an important institutional context for understanding how commercial partnerships could be developed.

Third, tourism was presented as an economic proposition.

CAF controls access to one of Africa's most prominent sporting platforms. Uganda has a tourism proposition that can complement that platform.

The country offers mountain gorillas, Murchison Falls, the River Nile, wildlife safaris, cultural heritage and adventure tourism.

The commercial logic is straightforward: football attracts visitors, but tourism gives them reasons to stay longer, spend more and potentially return.

This is an opportunity to move beyond the conventional approach of simply advertising a country's attractions and instead connect destination marketing to an international event that already commands considerable attention.

Fourth, institutional engagement mattered.

The signing ceremony brought together CAF General Secretary Samson Adamu, UTB Chief Executive Officer Juliana Kagwa, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, State Minister for Tourism Susan Nakawuki Nsambu and State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang.

The participation of senior government officials alongside the football and tourism institutions demonstrates the wider national importance attached to the partnership.

International commercial agreements of this nature require more than an attractive destination. They also depend on institutional coordination, government support and the ability to translate opportunities into practical arrangements.

Fifth, timing provides an opportunity for execution.

AFCON Pamoja 2027 will run from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

That gives Uganda several months to develop international marketing campaigns, engage airlines and travel companies, mobilise tourism operators and prepare hospitality businesses to convert exposure into actual bookings.

The agreement is therefore not an end in itself. It is the beginning of a period in which UTB must demonstrate what it can achieve with the commercial opportunity it has secured.

2. How did Uganda beat Kenya and Tanzania?

An important distinction is necessary here.

There is no publicly established evidence that Kenya and Tanzania submitted competing bids for these particular destination sponsorship rights and lost to Uganda.

It would therefore be misleading to describe the agreement as Uganda defeating its two co-hosts in a commercial contest.

Uganda's achievement is different: it secured a separate national tourism-marketing partnership with CAF within a jointly hosted tournament.

The strategic distinction can be understood through three dimensions:

Joint responsibility: Hosting AFCON. Individual opportunity: Marketing Uganda as a tourism destination.

Joint responsibility: Developing tournament infrastructure and coordinating operations. Individual opportunity: Attracting tourism investment and visitor expenditure to each country.

Joint responsibility: Promoting the Pamoja tournament. Individual opportunity: Building national tourism brands and competing for international visitors.

This is particularly important because the three countries are not merely tournament partners. They are also tourism destinations competing for international visitors, travel expenditure and investment.

Kenya has its beaches and established safari circuits. Tanzania has the Serengeti, Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar. Uganda has its own distinctive attractions, including mountain gorillas, the source of the Nile, the Rwenzori Mountains and some of the region's most diverse wildlife experiences.

The countries can cooperate in hosting AFCON while continuing to compete for a visitor's time, money and travel itinerary.

Uganda's partnership creates an additional marketing opportunity within that arrangement. Rather than depending exclusively on shared tournament publicity, UTB now has a direct commercial platform through which to promote Explore Uganda.

That is the more meaningful interpretation of the agreement.

3. What does this mean for UTB going forward?

The real significance lies in whether this agreement changes how UTB conducts its business.

Five priorities stand out.

1. Become commercially proactive.

UTB should systematically pursue partnerships with CAF, FIFA, international airlines, global travel companies, sporting organisations and major entertainment platforms.

The board should develop a structured approach to identifying international commercial opportunities, engaging rights holders and negotiating meaningful destination-marketing arrangements.

The objective should be to make commercial opportunity identification and negotiation a permanent institutional function rather than an occasional initiative.

2. Measure tourism returns, not just publicity.

The success of the CAF partnership should not be judged primarily by the number of times the Explore Uganda logo appears on television or digital platforms.

UTB should establish measurable indicators, including additional tourist arrivals, hotel bookings, visitor expenditure, length of stay, safari bookings and new international travel partnerships.

It should also establish a baseline against which post-tournament performance can be assessed.

A logo appearing before millions of viewers is valuable exposure. Actual tourism business is the economic return that must ultimately justify the investment.

3. Develop products that convert football audiences into visitors.

UTB should bring together hotels, tour operators, airlines, transport companies and tourism attractions to develop packages combining AFCON attendance with gorilla trekking, Nile adventures, wildlife safaris and cultural experiences.

There is an opportunity to create pre-tournament, tournament-period and post-tournament travel packages.

The ambition should be to encourage visitors to come for football, explore Uganda and stay beyond the duration of their favourite team's participation.

This will require close coordination with the private sector, because tourism marketing cannot succeed if the products being advertised are difficult to book, poorly packaged or inadequately serviced.

4. Build Explore Uganda into an internationally recognisable brand.

The CAF partnership should form part of a sustained destination-marketing strategy that creates lasting associations between Uganda and its distinctive tourism experiences.

AFCON will last approximately one month. The tourism brand must work long after the final whistle.

UTB should therefore use the tournament to deepen relationships with international travel media, tour operators, airlines, travel influencers and destination-marketing partners.

The objective should be to convert temporary sporting visibility into lasting destination recognition.

5. Institutionalise commercial intelligence and execution.

UTB needs strong institutional capacity in international negotiations, partnership development, market intelligence, commercial analysis and performance measurement.

It must understand where international tourism audiences are coming from, what attracts them, what competing destinations are offering and how Uganda can position itself in those markets.

It should also develop the capacity to evaluate commercial opportunities, negotiate rights, assess sponsorship costs and measure returns.

This should become an institutional culture rather than depend on individual leadership.

4. The bigger opportunity

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Uganda is investing substantially in AFCON preparations.

Government has announced a UGX 905 billion funding package covering infrastructure, hospitality, health, transport and tournament operations.

This is a substantial national commitment. The country must therefore maximise the economic returns from the investments being made.

However, constructing stadiums, upgrading roads and improving hospitality facilities will not automatically translate into increased tourism revenue.

The infrastructure must be supported by an effective commercial strategy that attracts visitors, facilitates travel, improves the visitor experience and encourages expenditure across the economy.

There is also a regional competitive dimension.

Kenya and Tanzania remain significant tourism competitors, with internationally established destination brands and attractions. Uganda must use its distinctive tourism assets, service quality, hospitality and visitor experiences to compete for international tourism expenditure.

At the same time, there is an opportunity for the three countries to develop complementary tourism packages that encourage visitors to explore East Africa beyond the tournament venues.

The Pamoja arrangement could therefore serve two purposes: strengthening East Africa's collective appeal as a tourism region while allowing each country to market its individual attractions.

Uganda must be prepared to pursue both opportunities.

A different way of doing business

The CAF-Explore Uganda agreement demonstrates the value of identifying commercial opportunities within major international events and pursuing them proactively.

It also offers an important lesson for public institutions: opportunities do not always come neatly packaged. Sometimes they have to be identified, pursued and negotiated.

However, the sponsorship fee, detailed contractual rights, exclusivity provisions and expected financial returns have not been publicly disclosed. These details will be important in assessing the agreement's actual commercial value.

The bigger test for Juliana Kagwa and her team is whether this becomes the beginning of a more commercially proactive, innovative and results-oriented UTB.

Uganda has secured an international platform. Now it must demonstrate that it knows how to turn international visibility into tourism bookings, visitor expenditure, investment and lasting destination recognition.

AFCON will eventually come to an end. The real measure of this partnership will be what remains for Uganda's tourism industry after the final whistle.