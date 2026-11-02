Uganda: Nankabirwa Warns Health Workers Against Social Media Medical Misinformation

Former Energy Minister and Presidential Advisor Ruth Nankabirwa has urged health workers to help patients access proper medical care, warning against the growing tendency to seek medical advice from unqualified individuals on social media.

Nankabirwa said many people were increasingly relying on online medical advice and self-medicating without establishing the actual causes of their illnesses, potentially putting their lives at risk.

She made the remarks while presiding over the graduation ceremony of Kawempe Community School of Health Sciences in Kawempe, where 474 students received diplomas and certificates in various health-related disciplines.

Nankabirwa, who was the chief guest, challenged the graduates to remain committed to professional development and continuously acquire new knowledge as the health sector evolves.

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She also encouraged them to explore alternative income-generating opportunities as they seek employment in their respective professions.

The ceremony began with the commissioning of a new school building, followed by a procession through Kawempe.

The graduates were joined by religious leaders, Members of Parliament, health workers from various medical facilities, parents and other guests.

The former Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Emeritus Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, led prayers for the graduates and urged them to put the interests of patients first.

"To all graduates, put the lives of the people you serve first and extend your services to vulnerable communities in need," Luwalira said.

The school's director, Herbert Kinobere, acknowledged the challenges graduates could face as they enter the job market but urged them not to lose hope.

He encouraged them to apply the knowledge and practical skills acquired during their training as they pursue opportunities in the health sector.

The graduates expressed excitement and satisfaction at completing their training, describing the achievement as an important milestone in their educational and professional journeys.