South Sudan: Political Parties Council Under Scrutiny Over Alleged Leadership Brokerage in South Sudan

Growing concerns over the conduct of South Sudan's Political Parties Council (PPC), particularly its handling of leadership disputes within political parties, have raised serious questions about institutional integrity, professionalism and the credibility of the country's democratic institutions.

Reports of the alleged swapping and alteration of party chairpersons' positions involving the South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC), the Federal Democratic Party (FDP) and the National Democratic Movement (NDM) present a significant test of the Council's mandate, impartiality and commitment to democratic principles.

Leadership within a political party is not a commodity to be exchanged, negotiated or determined through informal brokerage. Its legitimacy must derive from the party constitution, established internal democratic procedures and the will of its legitimate members.

The PPC, as the institution mandated to regulate and oversee political parties, has a responsibility to demonstrate neutrality, transparency, procedural fairness and accountability. Its role should be to safeguard the integrity of political institutions, not create uncertainty or give the impression that it facilitates leadership arrangements outside the established constitutional frameworks of political parties.

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The concerns surrounding reported interference in the leadership arrangements of USAP, including the subsequent revocation of the decision, further raise questions about consistency in the application of institutional procedures.

If similar controversies continue to emerge across different political parties, South Sudan must undertake a serious examination of the institutional safeguards governing party registration, leadership recognition and dispute resolution.

Are we building a democratic political system founded on leadership integrity, or gradually normalising leadership brokerage within our political institutions?

This is not merely a disagreement between political personalities or competing party interests. It is a fundamental question about the standards, principles and procedures that should govern democratic institutions.

South Sudan's democratic future cannot be built on administrative uncertainty, questionable leadership recognition or decisions whose legal and procedural foundations are neither transparent nor verifiable. Political parties must enjoy institutional independence, while the regulatory bodies overseeing them must exercise their authority within the confines of the law.

We therefore call for the following measures:

1. Transparency: The PPC should provide clear explanations of the legal and procedural grounds for any changes to, or recognition of, political party leadership.

2. Institutional accountability: An impartial review should be undertaken of the contested leadership alterations involving SSNMC, FDP and NDM.

3. Respect for party constitutions: Leadership emerging from legitimate party structures and established constitutional procedures must be recognised and respected.

4. Consistency and fairness: The law must be applied equally to all registered political parties, without selective treatment or arbitrary administrative decisions.

5. Credible dispute resolution: There should be an established, transparent and impartial mechanism through which political parties can challenge administrative decisions and seek appropriate remedies.

The credibility of the PPC should not be measured by the number of leadership disputes it handles, but by the legality, fairness and transparency of the processes through which those disputes are resolved.

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South Sudan needs institutions that inspire public confidence, protect political pluralism and strengthen democratic participation. The country cannot afford to normalise practices that undermine confidence in the very institutions entrusted with safeguarding its democratic foundations.

Leadership must emerge from legitimate political processes, not brokerage. Institutional authority derives its legitimacy from the law, not administrative discretion.

Ultimately, the question before us is bigger than SSNMC, FDP, NDM or USAP. It concerns the future of multiparty democracy, constitutionalism and institutional credibility in the Republic of South Sudan.

Democracy must be protected by institutions that uphold the law, not institutions whose decisions leave the law open to question.

Mr Charles Mogga Guya is the Secretary for Foreign Affairs at the South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) Juba, South Sudan