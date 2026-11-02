East Africa: Sudan Reaffirms Commitment to Combating Corruption, Calls for Consideration of the Needs of Conflict-Affected Countries

Vienna (SUNA) - Sudan's Chargé d'Affaires in Vienna, Ambassador Al-Sadig Al-Fadil Al-Mubarak, delivered Sudan's statement to the 15th session of the Assembly of States Parties to the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA), held at the Vienna International Centre on Friday, 30 October 2026.

The statement reaffirmed Sudan's commitment to combating corruption and protecting public funds despite the exceptional circumstances facing the country. It outlined efforts to strengthen legal and institutional frameworks, foremost among them the Anti-Corruption and Recovery of Public Funds Act of 2021, and the appointment of a chairperson for the Anti-Corruption Commission last June.

The statement also commended the Academy's efforts to promote international cooperation and highlighted the importance of harnessing digital technologies and artificial intelligence to support transparency and accountability and detect corruption risks.

Sudan called on the Academy to take into account the needs of conflict-affected countries in its programmes, with a focus on capacity-building, training and knowledge transfer, in ways that would help strengthen integrity institutions and support recovery and reconstruction efforts.

At the conclusion of its statement, Sudan renewed its commitment to continuing cooperation with the Academy and States Parties to achieve shared objectives in combating corruption and consolidating the principles of transparency and accountability.