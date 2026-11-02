Sudan: Council of Ministers Condemns Attacks On Service Facilities By Drones Launched From Ethiopia

Khartoum (SUNA) - The Council of Ministers held its regular meeting in Khartoum on Sunday, chaired by Prime Minister Dr Kamil Idris.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism Dr Graham Abdel-Gadir said in a press statement that the Council discussed the latest developments in the country and condemned the repeated attacks on service facilities and infrastructure using drones launched from within Ethiopia, describing them as crimes against humanity.

He said the Council stressed the need to raise the state of alert to the highest level, both officially and among the public. It also directed that all conspiracies being plotted against the country be monitored and that the maximum possible penalties be imposed on anyone proven to have supplied the enemy with coordinates of strategic and civilian sites.

The Undersecretary added that the Cabinet considered the targeting of civilian service facilities an indication of the successive defeats suffered by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. He noted that the Cabinet had directed the coordination and organisation of media campaigns inside and outside the country, involving institutions, ministries and individuals, to condemn the repeated attacks by the rebel militia and its supporters.

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Dr Graham Abdel-Gadir said the Council of Ministers commended the technicians, engineers and workers in the electricity sector for their continued efforts to repair and rehabilitate power stations that had been attacked. It praised their sacrifices, dedication and commitment to their work under these exceptional circumstances.

The Undersecretary explained that the Cabinet had directed that protection be strengthened for facilities, power stations and their personnel at both the federal and state levels.

Dr Graham Abdel-Gadir also noted that the Cabinet reviewed a report on the supply of petroleum products. Minister of Energy Engineer Al-Motasem Ibrahim indicated that nine vessels were available, in addition to three more vessels imported by the Sudanese Petroleum Corporation, carrying a combined total of 120,000 tonnes.

He added that the Council heard a report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade on its efforts to ensure the availability of essential commodities. It also reviewed the progress of the summer agricultural season and directed that the necessary measures be taken to ensure its success. The Cabinet further received an update on the country's strategic food reserves.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism said the Council stressed the need to follow up on the implementation of agreements concluded between Sudan and brotherly and friendly countries. It also reviewed ongoing efforts to rehabilitate bridges in Khartoum State, particularly Shambat, Halfaya and Al-Dabasin bridges.

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Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers approved three draft acts submitted by Minister of Digital Transformation and Communications Engineer Ahmed Dirdiri Gandour: the 2026 Cybersecurity Regulation Bill, the 2026 Data and Artificial Intelligence Regulation Bill, and the 2026 Digital Transformation Regulation Bill.