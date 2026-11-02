Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Auditor General's Report for 2025 Financial Year

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has received the Auditor General of the Republic of Sudan's report for the financial year ending in December 2025.

This came during a meeting at his office in the Republican Palace with Sudan's Auditor General, Salah-Eddin Mohamed Othman, who said in a press statement that he had briefed the TSC President on the progress made in improving government revenue collection through the implementation of the Isali system, which is used by numerous government institutions and administrative units. He said the system had contributed effectively to reducing encroachments on public funds.

The Auditor General noted that the meeting also addressed the financial units covered by the audit, which numbered approximately 2,150 and included banks, states, institutions and information systems.

He added that Al-Burhan had pledged to refer the report to the Council of Ministers to prepare an executive implementation matrix based on its findings.

The Auditor General also explained that increasing the number of auditors had helped the National Audit Chamber achieve its objectives and review financial reports in record time. He noted that the TSC President had commended the significant efforts made by the staff of the National Audit Chamber.