Sudan: General Yasser Al-Atta - We Are Continuing the War, Which Is Not Against Any Specific Tribes or Communities

- Chief of Staff General Yasser Al-Atta has affirmed that the Armed Forces are continuing their war, stressing that it is not directed against any tribes or communities in specific geographical areas of the country.

In an address delivered on Sunday to groups of troops stationed in the field, Al-Atta said that Darfur and Kordofan are cherished parts of Sudan, and that all their tribes are held dear by the Sudanese people. He affirmed that there was no intention to seek revenge for the crimes committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against the Sudanese people.

He added that the Armed Forces were heading to fight thousands of mercenaries belonging to the militia owned by the Dagalo family, who had arrived from several countries, including Niger, South Sudan, Ethiopia, northern Somalia and Colombia.

He stressed that the Armed Forces were fighting to thwart the conspiracies of the "state of evil" (the sons of Zayed) and Mossad.