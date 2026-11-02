Sudan: General Yasser Al-Atta - We Are Continuing the War, Which Is Not Against Any Specific Tribes or Communities

1 November 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Chief of Staff General Yasser Al-Atta has affirmed that the Armed Forces are continuing their war, stressing that it is not directed against any tribes or communities in specific geographical areas of the country.

In an address delivered on Sunday to groups of troops stationed in the field, Al-Atta said that Darfur and Kordofan are cherished parts of Sudan, and that all their tribes are held dear by the Sudanese people. He affirmed that there was no intention to seek revenge for the crimes committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against the Sudanese people.

He added that the Armed Forces were heading to fight thousands of mercenaries belonging to the militia owned by the Dagalo family, who had arrived from several countries, including Niger, South Sudan, Ethiopia, northern Somalia and Colombia.

He stressed that the Armed Forces were fighting to thwart the conspiracies of the "state of evil" (the sons of Zayed) and Mossad.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.