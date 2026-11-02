Sudan: Al-Burhan Directs Newly Appointed Ambassadors to Strengthen Sudan's Foreign Relations and Support Its Stability and Sovereignty

1 November 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has stressed the importance of strengthening and developing Sudan's foreign relations across all fields in a manner that fulfils the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

During a farewell meeting with a number of ambassadors appointed to serve at Sudanese embassies abroad, Al-Burhan emphasised the pivotal role of diplomacy, underscoring the need to make every effort to affirm Sudan's full sovereignty and preserve its unity, stability and territorial integrity.

In a press statement, Sudan's Ambassador to Russia, Muawiya Osman Khalid, said that the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council had provided clear directives for strengthening diplomatic efforts in the coming period. He called on the newly appointed ambassadors to work towards expanding prospects for joint cooperation between Sudan and their respective countries, particularly in light of the exceptional circumstances the country is experiencing as it wages the Battle of Dignity and Pride.

Ambassador Khalid added that diplomacy is a key component in supporting the Battle of Dignity, completing the early recovery phase and moving towards integrated development efforts. He affirmed that Sudan's diplomatic missions abroad would work to strengthen relations and defend the country's interests.

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The newly appointed ambassadors are: Ambassador Bilal Gismallah, to the Central African Republic; Ambassador Muawiya Osman Khalid, to Russia; Ambassador Ammar Al-Tayeb, to the Republic of Iraq; Ambassador Rahma Hussein, to the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and Ambassador Jaafar Soumi, to Australia.

Read the original article on SNA.

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