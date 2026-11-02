Gabon: TSC President Meets Director of Gabon's Intelligence Service

1 November 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum (SUNA) - The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, met at his office with Gérard Ongambi Ongaye, Director of the Intelligence Service of the Republic of Gabon, and his accompanying delegation. The meeting was attended by the Director-General of Sudan's General Intelligence Service, General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal.

The meeting reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and prospects for developing them across all fields in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both sides.

It also addressed areas of joint security cooperation and coordination of efforts to address the current security challenges facing the region and promote sustainable development.

For his part, the Gabonese intelligence chief conveyed the greetings of the President of Gabon to the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, expressing his wishes for his continued good health and well-being, and for Sudan's enduring security, stability and prosperity.

Read the original article on SNA.

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