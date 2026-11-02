Uganda: Alcaraz Wins Vienna Open to Maintain Perfect Record

Carlos Alcaraz powered to a straight-set win over Alex de Minaur to win the Vienna Open and maintain his perfect record in ATP 500 events this year.

The Spanish second seed triumphed 6-1 6-4 in 87 minutes for his 16th straight win at that level in 2026.

Alcaraz has won 26 straight matches at ATP 500 events - a run that goes back to the 2025 Barcelona Open, where he lost to Holger Rune.

The 23-year-old's run this year includes titles in Doha and Tokyo.

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"I tried to be aggressive and show him that if he wants to win, he has to play better, more aggressive, more solid, and be smarter than me," said Alcaraz.

"I'm just really happy that at the end I found my way, played great, and obviously it has been a really emotional and amazing week for me."

Alcaraz started the match strongly, with his groundstrokes causing De Minaur problems.

De Minaur took five of the seven games in the first set to deuce, but it was Alcaraz's quality at key moments that made the difference as he secured three breaks of serve.

Alcaraz continued to apply pressure in the second set, and while De Minaur's trademark defence helped the 27-year-old Australian save three break points, he could not fend off championship point.

After a gripping rally, Alcaraz whipped a forehand winner across court to seal victory, before raising both arms in celebration.

The win was Alcaraz's seventh against De Minaur, maintaining his perfect head-to-head record.