Uganda: Referee Accidentally Fractures College Football Player's Leg

A referee accidentally fractured a college football player's leg during a bizarre incident in the first half of East Carolina Pirates' win against Temple Owls.

East Carolina defensive back David Coleman Jr was standing on the field with team-mates in between plays, when an official ran in to address something near the 40-yard line.

As the official approached the players from behind, he slipped and slid into Coleman Jr, who fell forward to the ground.

Coleman Jr stayed on the turf, before eventually being helped from the field by two team members, who carried him so he did not have to put weight on his injured leg.

East Carolina coach Blake Harrell later confirmed Coleman Jr had an X-ray at half-time which showed he fractured his fibula during the incident.

"Our thoughts and our prayers are with him. But that's just one of those things. Kind of wild it happens, I'd never seen that from an official," said Blake.

East Carolina won the game 17-9, with Coleman Jr recording one tackle during the match before he left the field.