South Africa: IEC Assures Readiness for Special Votes and Voting Day

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it is ready to administer special voting on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections on Wednesday, 4 November.

A total of 2 655 067 voters were approved for special votes, which cater for registered voters who may be unable to reach voting stations due to physical infirmity or disability, as well as those who may not be available to vote at their registered voting stations on Election Day.

Addressing a media briefing on Sunday night, IEC Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sy Mamabolo, said approved voters will cast their ballots in two categories: home visits and voting station-based special voting.

Of the total approved voters, 678 525 will cast their special votes at their places of residence due to physical infirmity or disability, while 1 976 542 have been approved to vote at their registered voting stations.

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KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of approved home visits at 143 714, while Gauteng had the highest number of approved voting station-based special votes at 391 589.

Gauteng also recorded the highest overall number of approved special voters at 480 721, followed by the Eastern Cape with 401 971 and KwaZulu-Natal with 348 971.

Read | Special voters urged to remain home until IEC officials arrive

The Commission has deployed 127 000 electoral officials to administer home visits and voting station-based special voting over the next two days.

Voting stations will open at 8am and close at 5pm on both days for voters approved to cast their special votes at voting stations.

"Voters are reminded that they can only vote where they are registered. Before leaving home, they can check their Special Vote status by sending an sms to 32711 (sms costs R1 per SMS)," Mamabolo said.

Accepted documents include a Smart ID Card, green barcoded ID book or Temporary ID issued by the Department of Home Affairs.

Voters can also confirm their voting station details and sequence numbers on the voters' roll through the IEC's WhatsApp line on 0600 88 0000, or by contacting the IEC Contact Centre on 0800 11 8000.

Alternatively, they can visit the Commission's zero-rated website, www.elections.org.za, and use the Live Chat facility.

Protecting the integrity of special votes

The IEC said special votes will be administered under strict procedures to safeguard the secrecy, security and integrity of every ballot.

In addition, special votes will not be counted on Monday and Tuesday but will be reconciled with the special-vote records before being opened and counted alongside ballots cast on Election Day.

"Special votes are administered under strict procedures to protect the secrecy, security and integrity of every ballot. Once a home visit special vote is cast, the ballot is placed in the prescribed envelopes, securely stored and retained until counting takes place," Mamabolo explained.

Political party agents, representatives of independent candidates and accredited observers may observe the process in accordance with the applicable rules.

The Commission also called on all stakeholders to respect the integrity of the process and refrain from conduct that could intimidate voters or electoral officials, obstruct voting or interfere with approved home-visit routes and election materials.

Weather advisory

The Commission has warned of possible rainfall in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape over the next two days.

Voters in the North West, Limpopo, Northern Cape and Free State are expected to experience hot weather conditions.

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Read | SAWS releases weather outlook for elections

The IEC has encouraged voters to monitor local weather forecasts and take the necessary precautions to ensure they are able to exercise their right to vote.

The Commission also extended its appreciation to voters, political contestants and South Africans at large for their continued cooperation.

The Commission said it continued to work with the Security Cluster through the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) to support a safe and secure environment for voters, electoral officials and election materials during special voting and Election Day.

"We also thank law-enforcement agencies for supporting a safe and secure electoral environment, and the Department of Home Affairs for ensuring voters have access to the identification documents required to vote," Mamabolo said.