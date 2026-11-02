South Africa: Weather Alerts Issued Ahead of Special Voting

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued several weather warnings ahead of special votes that will be cast in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

In its Regional Weather Forecast for Monday, the SAWS issued a Yellow Level 4 Warning for severe thunderstorms over the extreme south-central parts of Limpopo, the highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga (except in the extreme south-west), as well as over the western and north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

In its forecast on Sunday, the weather service said the thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning could result in flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements.

The weather service has also issued a Yellow Level 2 Warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, strong gusty winds, hail and lightning, resulting in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements.

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The warning is in place along the coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal between Port Edward and Mtubatuba.

Meanwhile, the SAWS has issued a Yellow Level 1 Warning for severe thunderstorms over the extreme north-eastern escarpment areas in the Eastern Cape, eastern parts of Free State, southern parts of Gauteng, as well as the extreme south-western parts of Mpumalanga.

The thunderstorms could result in localised flooding and damage to property and temporary structures, as well as localised disruption to power supply and communications.

The warnings come as the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said it is ready to administer special voting on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Voting Day on Wednesday, 4 November.

Read | IEC assures readiness for special votes and Voting Day

A total of 2 655 067 voters were approved for special votes, which cater for registered voters who may be unable to reach voting stations due to physical infirmity or disability, as well as those who may not be available to vote at their registered voting stations on Election Day.