Malawi: Mizere Sweeps Back in As Chessam Boss for Four More Years

1 November 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Newsdesk

Mpilo Mizere is staying at the top of Malawian chess. The incumbent retained the Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) presidency at an elective assembly at Sun 'n' Sand Holiday Resort in Mangochi, picking up 26 votes against four for Mark Ndipita. Francis Kankwala got none.

The contest was trimmed from four candidates to three when former president Susan Namangale withdrew on the eve of the poll. Mizere now has another four years in charge.

"Thanks to the chess family for entrusting me to lead for another four years. Thanks to all of those who supported me. The campaign is now over. There is life after elections," he said.

He called for unity. "We need to unite as we are one chess family. Let's continue the journey of making Malawi a chess playing nation."

Board shake-up, sort of

Most of the leadership carries on. Vice-president Francis Kudzula, general secretary Gift Howahowa, publicity secretary Francisco Mwangupili and technical director Peter Jailos all kept their jobs.

The big change came in the treasurer's seat, where Aaron Phiri displaced Jonathan Ibrahim.

James Psyelera is the new national schools coordinator, and Joseph Jere takes on the legal adviser role. Committee members are Royce Mwale, George Mwale, Madalitso Khanyera and Boniface Mwakikunga.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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