Malawi: DPP Firebrand Tells Kunkuyu 'We'll Wear Party Colours At Your Burial'

1 November 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya,

A war of words has erupted in Malawi's political arena after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) official Maria Mainja accused Malawi Congress Party (MCP) campaign director Moses Kunkuyu of spreading what she described as false rumours that President Peter Mutharika was critically ill and on the brink of death.

Mainja launched a blistering attack after weeks of online speculation during Mutharika's three-week absence from the country, insisting the former leader had simply been on a private visit to South Africa and returned in good health.

In an extraordinary broadside, the outspoken DPP figure turned the tables on Kunkuyu, claiming he was the one whose future should be causing concern.

She even suggested that DPP supporters would attend his funeral dressed in party colours.

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The remarks come after social media was awash with claims that Mutharika's health had deteriorated sharply while he was abroad.

The rumours gained traction during his prolonged absence, prompting questions from critics and political opponents.

But Mutharika has since dismissed the speculation, insisting he remained fully in charge of government business while outside the country and was never incapacitated.

The latest clash highlights the increasingly bitter political atmosphere as parties trade accusations and sharpen their rhetoric ahead of future electoral battles.

Kunkuyu had not publicly responded to Mainja's comments at the time of publication.

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