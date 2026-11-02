Rwanda: Producer Prices Rise 21.5 Percent, Says Nisr

Prices received by producers in Rwanda increased by 21.5 per cent in September 2026 compared with the same month last year, driven largely by increases in the cost of manufactured food products and beverages.

The increase was reflected in the general Producer Price Index (PPI), which covers products sold locally and those exported.

Also read: Producer prices up 21.1% as mining prices surge

The index recorded a monthly increase of 2.9 per cent, according to the latest report by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR).

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Food manufacturing was the biggest contributor to the annual increase, accounting for 9.1 percentage points, while beverage manufacturing contributed another 4.6 percentage points.

Also read: Producer prices jump 20.8% in July

Manufacturing, which accounts for 872 out of 1,000 points in the general index, recorded a 21.2 per cent annual increase, contributing 17.3 percentage points to the overall rise.

Within the sector, prices of manufactured food products increased by 26.4 per cent compared with September 2025, while beverage prices rose by 25.8 per cent.

Also read: Producer prices up 22.3% in June, says statistics office

Mining and quarrying recorded an even higher annual increase of 56.9 per cent, contributing 2.5 percentage points to the general PPI.

Other notable increases were recorded in chemicals and chemical products, whose prices rose by 20.2 per cent, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, which increased by 34.8 per cent.

However, prices of textiles and furniture declined by 7.2 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

Local and export prices

Producer prices for products sold on the domestic market increased by 22.2 per cent year-on-year, while those for exported products rose by 17.3 per cent.

The local PPI increased by 3.2 per cent between August and September. Food products sold on the domestic market recorded a 33.8 per cent annual increase, contributing 11 percentage points to the overall local index growth.

The export PPI increased by 0.3 per cent month-on-month.

Although mining prices for exported products rose by 56.9 per cent over the year, manufacturing prices declined by 14.1 per cent. Exported food products also recorded a 16.7 per cent annual decline.

Monthly price movements

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Between August and September, manufacturing prices increased by 3.3 per cent, while mining and quarrying prices fell by 1.5 per cent.

Within manufacturing, food product prices rose by 6.6 per cent, while chemical product prices increased by 8.7 per cent. Paper product prices declined by 3.2 per cent, while basic metal prices dropped by 5.5 per cent.

The annual increase in the general PPI accelerated from 21.1 per cent in August to 21.5 per cent in September. It compares with 13.4 per cent recorded in September 2025.

Annual growth in local producer prices also accelerated from 18.9 per cent in August to 22.2 per cent in September. However, annual growth in export producer prices slowed from 25.1 per cent to 17.3 per cent over the same period.