Rwanda: 15m Pasture Seedlings to Help Address Livestock Feed Shortages

Livestock farmers across Rwanda are set to receive 15 million pasture grass seedlings as the government steps up efforts to address animal feed shortages.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) announced the initiative on October 30 during the launch of a grass-planting season in Nyagatare District, where two million seedlings of Juncao Napier grass have been distributed.

The programme supported by FAO, aims to encourage farmers to grow their own livestock feed rather than depend heavily on natural pasture, which becomes scarce when rainfall declines.

The Juncao Napier grass is being promoted for its nutritional value, which can support increased milk production, and its ability to withstand changing weather conditions, particularly dry spells.

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The Minister of State for Agriculture and Animal Resources Solange Uwituze urged farmers to grow improved fodder varieties, adopt zero-grazing practices and provide their cattle with balanced feed.

She said the government would continue supporting farmers through initiatives aimed at improving livestock production.

Uwituze said animal feed shortages remain one of the biggest challenges facing farmers seeking to turn livestock keeping into a profitable business.

"Farmers have come to understand that they need to practise modern livestock farming that generates income. However, one of the challenges is feeding the animals. During dry seasons, some farmers lose their cows because they have nothing to feed them," she said.

She said the government would distribute the seedlings and provide technical guidance to help farmers establish grass plantations.

"We are going to distribute 15 million grass seedlings across the country. We have started in Nyagatare, where we have brought two million seedlings," she said.

She urged farmers to grow enough grass and share planting materials with other livestock keepers after harvesting so that more households can benefit.

"This will enable more farmers to access the grass, increase milk production and earn more income from livestock farming," she said.

In Nyagatare, the two million seedlings are expected to cover 125 hectares. The distribution began with farmers who had already prepared their land for planting.

The urgency of the intervention came after severe drought that hit Nyagatare in this year, where at least 80 cows died as farmers struggled to find enough feed.

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Farmers who experienced the losses, said the drought exposed the risks of depending on rainfall to sustain livestock.

Steven Njenje said the experience had convinced farmers to grow and preserve animal feed in preparation for future dry spells.

"The dry season taught us that no farmer should depend entirely on rainfall. When it does not rain, cattle die. We are going to grow this grass properly," he said.

Deny Kayisire said the initiative would help farmers change their approach to livestock keeping and treat it as an investment rather than relying on traditional methods.

"We are ready to grow grass and practise modern livestock farming instead of relying on traditional methods. The government has brought us some of the essential support we need. What remains is for us to play our part," he said.

FAO Representative in Rwanda Mohamed Aw Dahir said the UN agency would continue supporting farmers to improve agricultural production and strengthen food security.