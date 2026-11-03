Sudan Govt Accuses Ethiopia of Backing RSF Drone Attacks, Analysts Question UN Complaint

Khartoum / Addis Ababa — Sudan's government has accused Ethiopia of allowing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to use its territory to launch drone attacks against civilian infrastructure, filing formal complaints with the United Nations Security Council and the African Union's Peace and Security Council.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that it had submitted documents showing, according to the government, that the RSF used Ethiopian territory to launch missile-equipped drones against civilian sites and vital facilities across Sudan. It said the attacks caused civilian casualties and disrupted essential services.

The ministry described the alleged use of Ethiopian territory as a hostile act and a violation of international law, citing Article 2(4) of the UN Charter. It called on Ethiopia to halt the attacks and urged the international community to hold the RSF accountable. Ethiopia had not immediately commented.

Sudan's Sovereignty Council separately reported that 187 drones had been launched from inside Ethiopian territory in 70 attacks between February and October. It identified sites including Asosa Airport and the Bahr Dar base as alleged launch locations, demanding that Ethiopia close facilities it claims the RSF uses to attack Sudan. The council also called for accountability and compensation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The complaints follow a wave of drone strikes that reportedly damaged 14 electricity distribution stations across El Gedaref, Khartoum, El Gezira, Red Sea, Sennar, White Nile, South Kordofan, River Nile and Northern states. The attacks caused power cuts in several cities and states over the course of a week.

Political analysts disagree over the strength and purpose of Khartoum's complaints.

Analyst Qureshi Awad questioned whether Sudan could establish a credible legal case, saying it had not provided sufficient evidence to prove where the drones were launched. He argued that the complaint was primarily political, intended to prepare the public for the consequences of damage to essential services while deflecting attention from security and defence failures.

Analyst Suhaib Hamid, however, described the complaints as a significant diplomatic step. He said detailed reports identifying alleged launch sites inside Ethiopia, alongside evidence of Addis Ababa's knowledge of the operations, could strengthen Sudan's position and prompt an international investigation or a response from the Security Council.