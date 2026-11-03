Angola's 2027 Budget and the Comforting Illusion of Numbers

analysis

Angola's proposed 2027 budget deserves one compliment before the questions begin. The Finance Ministry has made its documentation available online with commendable transparency and technical clarity. Readers can examine the government's assumptions. Whether those assumptions describe the country they live in is another matter.

The first difficulty concerns political power. Parliamentary approval will leave the president with considerable discretion to reshape the budget throughout the year. Under Articles 4 through 6 of the proposed law, he may move funds between budget lines, adjust allocations, supplement spending with additional revenue and replace projects making little progress with others he considers strategic.

He may also borrow at home and abroad, issue public debt, renegotiate existing obligations and refinance them. Such extensive powers allow him to redefine spending priorities after legislators have approved them. The budget becomes a broad statement of intentions, subject to presidential revision. Parliamentary authorization offers less certainty than the published figures suggest.

The economic argument is equally troubling. The budget's supporting report presents Angola as entering a new phase of growth, led by industries beyond oil. An economy historically dependent on petroleum is supposedly beginning to outgrow that dependence. The figures offer an appealing account of transformation. Their underlying assumptions warrant considerably more skepticism.

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The government projects economic growth of 5.57 percent in 2026 and 5.50 percent in 2027. Next year, the economy outside oil is expected to expand by 7.15 percent, while oil and gas contract by 3.82 percent. The industry that financed Angola's development is retreating. Everything else must carry the economy forward.

That shift becomes more dramatic in the revenue forecasts. For 2026, the government expects tax receipts of 21.53 trillion kwanzas, comprising 12.24 trillion from oil and 9.29 trillion from other activities. Petroleum would still provide 56.9 percent of tax revenue, against 43.1 percent from the rest of the economy.

In 2027, oil receipts are projected to fall to 9.90 trillion kwanzas, while revenue from other activities rises to 11.44 trillion. Oil would then account for 46.4 percent of the total, overtaken by the rest of the economy at 53.6 percent. This reversal is the budget's central economic and political proposition.

The direction is plausible. The speed is harder to accept. Tax receipts from activities outside oil are expected to rise by about 23 percent in a year, alongside real growth of 7.15 percent in those activities. Oil revenue, meanwhile, would decline by roughly 19 percent.

These figures require care: tax receipts are nominal, whereas economic growth is measured in real terms. Inflation can explain part of the difference. But a larger tax take does not, by itself, establish a stronger productive economy. Any claim of structural transformation must also withstand scrutiny of employment, productivity and the extent of formal economic activity.

The labor market provides little reassurance. The report puts unemployment at 21.5 percent in the second quarter of 2026, up from 21.3 percent in the previous quarter. Some 2.79 million people were unemployed. Among those aged 15 to 24, unemployment reached 40.5 percent.

More revealing still, informal work accounted for 80.1 percent of employment. Four in five workers remained outside formal employment. This is the economic landscape from which the government expects to extract a rapidly increasing share of its revenue, even as businesses complain of suffocating tax pressure.

An expanding tax base, less evasion, better collection and greater formalization could strengthen public finances. Yet the employment figures provide scant evidence of a transformation on the scale suggested by the fiscal projections. Growth that fails to absorb the expanding workforce leaves the central social problem intact.

Even the apparent improvement in unemployment demands caution. The report acknowledges that the decline from roughly 28-29 percent to around 21 percent largely reflects a methodological change introduced by the national statistics institute in the fourth quarter of 2025. The fall chiefly records a change in measurement. It cannot be read as an equivalent improvement in people's prospects.

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Angola may be experiencing growth without proportionate job creation. The government's portrayal of economic diversification may also be running ahead of reality. Either possibility makes the confident revenue forecasts difficult to reconcile with the conditions described elsewhere in the same report.

Genuine diversification would leave evidence beyond the treasury's collection figures: stronger productivity, more formal businesses and better employment prospects. Those are the changes that would make a durable fiscal transition credible. The budget asks readers to believe that this transition is advancing faster than its own social indicators suggest.

The danger is that a politically convenient forecast will be mistaken for a lasting economic achievement.

Angola needs a credible path beyond oil. The 2027 budget offers an elegantly documented promise of one. Its technical presentation deserves recognition. Its distance from the economy in which Angolans work, seek jobs and struggle to keep businesses alive deserves far greater scrutiny.