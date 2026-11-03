South Africa: What Now? - Experts Weigh in After Trump Boots South Africa From AGOA

South Africa will, from next year, be removed from the duty-free benefits of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), the US government announced. This was after the SA government had "constructively responded" to US concerns.

South Africa will be removed from the duty-free benefits of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) from next year, the US government announced on Monday night.

Citrus farmers have called it "a serious blow to the citrus industry".

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Cosatu said it was deeply concerned by the impact South Africa's exit from Agoa would have on thousands of agricultural and manufacturing jobs linked to it.

"We have already seen many jobs lost at factories and companies in Cape Town, Atlantis, Malmesbury and Tulbagh, amongst others. We have seen the devastation it threatens to these workers and farmers' abilities to take care of their families," said spokesperson Matthew Parks.

The US trade representative, Jamieson Greer, said that President Donald Trump had decided to remove South Africa "for engaging in practices that are inconsistent with Agoa's eligibility criteria. In South Africa, the Trump administration is deeply concerned by barriers to US trade and investment, corruption, and threats to US national security and foreign policy interests."

StatementAmbassador Greer Issues Statement on President Trump's Intent to Terminate Rwanda and South Africa from the AGOA Trade Preference ProgramGo to pageTrade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau said last Thursday that if SA were removed...