South Africa: Losing AGOA Isn't a Catastrophe - a Botched Response From Pretoria Could Be

opinion

There is a familiar rhythm to South Africa's public conversation: a serious development becomes a looming catastrophe before we have even established precisely what is changing, who will be affected and what can be done.

The confirmation that South Africa's continued participation in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) will end deserves urgent attention, obviously.

Exporters needed clarity, and workers whose livelihoods depend on American orders had every reason to be concerned. But the tone surrounding South Africa's place in Agoa sounded like a "countdown to disaster" and inadequately described the position of a diversified economy with substantial commercial relationships worldwide.

There is a big difference between concentrated sectoral damage and an economy-wide disaster, and this should be articulated clearly.

Exclusion from Agoa alters the terms on which qualifying South African products enter the United States. It would not prohibit trade, cancel every commercial relationship or automatically render every exporter uncompetitive.

The United States Trade Representative puts American goods imports from South Africa at $16.5-billion in 2025. That figure describes the wider goods relationship. It is not a measure of exports receiving Agoa preferences, still less an estimate of the losses that exclusion would cause.

What do we know?...