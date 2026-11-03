South Africa: Mayor Morero Reopens Lilian Ngoyi Street, but the Project Is Still Unfinished

Two days before Johannesburg residents go to the polls, outgoing mayor Dada Morero declared the long-delayed Lilian Ngoyi Street rehabilitation project delivered and said he was ending his term "on a good note" - although work on the street is not yet finished.

Lilian Ngoyi Street in the Johannesburg CBD was officially reopened to traffic on Monday, but Joburg's mayor admitted the work was unfinished and it will be another two weeks before the pavements are completed and street furniture installed.

"I have ended my term, and I have delivered," declared Morero.

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The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) describes Phase 2 as having reached "practical completion", with street furniture installation still outstanding.

More than three years after an underground explosion ripped through the street on 19 July 2023, the reopening brings the major construction phase of a project plagued by contractor problems, shifting deadlines and cash-flow constraints to a close.

Read more Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area July 19, 2023 What began with the reconstruction of the approximately 450m section devastated by the explosion ultimately became a much broader rehabilitation and redesign of the Lilian Ngoyi Street corridor.

The project included installing new road surfaces and wider pavements, reconstructing the underground service tunnel, and replacing electrical, sewer, water and stormwater infrastructure.

The tunnel has been fitted with gas, heat and smoke detection and ventilation systems intended to monitor gas build-up and prevent a repeat...