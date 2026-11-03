Rwanda: New Funding Offers Relief to Drought-Hit Farming Districts

Farmers in some of Rwanda's drought-prone districts could soon receive a boost in their efforts to cope with erratic rainfall and prolonged dry spells, following the approval of new funding to strengthen climate resilience and protect agricultural livelihoods.

The funding comes at a time when unpredictable weather patterns continue to disrupt planting seasons, affect crop production and threaten food security in some of the country's key farming areas.

The intervention is part of a nearly $35 million climate adaptation funding package approved by the Adaptation Fund Board for two projects in Rwanda and the Horn of Africa.

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Of the approved funding, $4.97 million has been earmarked for Rwanda, targeting smallholder farmers in Kayonza, Gatsibo and Nyagatare districts in Eastern Province.

The remaining $30 million will finance a regional initiative supporting pastoralist and agro-pastoralist communities in parts of Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia.

How farmers will benefit

The Rwanda project will be implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources.

It will support smallholder farmers in the three districts by improving access to localised climate information, promoting climate-smart agricultural practices and technologies, and strengthening agricultural advisory services.

The interventions are expected to help farmers make informed decisions about planting seasons, crop management and other agricultural activities, while reducing losses associated with unpredictable weather conditions.

Working closely with farmers' cooperatives, local authorities and community-based organisations, the initiative will also strengthen the capacity of local communities to identify climate-related challenges and participate in developing solutions.

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The project is expected to benefit at least 10,000 smallholder farmers, helping protect rural livelihoods, strengthen food security and build long-term resilience to climate change.

Why the three districts were selected

Olivier Kamana, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, told The New Times that the project will target areas that have experienced repeated climate-related disruptions over the past five years.

"In these districts, the project will be implemented in sectors that are frequently affected by climate change. Over the past five years, these sectors have been particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, which is why they have been selected for the project," Kamana said.

The three districts are among Rwanda's important agricultural production areas, but recurring droughts and irregular rainfall have increasingly disrupted farming activities.

In 2025, prolonged dry spells in Kayonza District caused crop failures, leaving thousands of households dependent on food assistance.

More than 97,951 people from over 23,000 families received food relief in Ndego, Rwinkwavu, Kabare and Mwili sectors, which were among the hardest hit.

Similar challenges have been reported in Gatsibo and Nyagatare, where farmers have experienced delayed rainfall and disruptions to planting seasons.

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Farmers recount losses as rains delay

Marguerite Uzamukunda, a resident of Kiramuruzi Sector in Gatsibo District, said prolonged dry spells have disrupted agricultural activities and left some households struggling with crop losses.

"We have not been getting enough rain over the past six months. From May to October this year, we experienced unusual dry spells. During the September-to-December rainy season, the rains were delayed. Some families have experienced crop failures," she said.

Evariste Tugirinshuti, president of the Rwanda Maize Farmer Cooperatives Federation, said changing rainfall patterns have affected maize farmers, particularly those who planted seeds in anticipation of the usual September rains.

"The climate has changed. We used to have rain from the beginning of September, but some farmers received rainfall only in mid-October. Maize seeds planted in September struggled to germinate, resulting in losses for maize farmers," he said.

He noted that farmers faced similar challenges during the previous agricultural season, when rainfall ended earlier than anticipated.

"Last year, during this season, we received rain earlier, but it stopped earlier than expected, affecting farmers while their maize was still growing," he said.

"This year, the rains have been delayed, affecting those who planted early. Some farmers have received rainfall only once every two weeks, while others are only starting to plant now. There is still hope for the coming months if the rains do not stop early."

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The Rwanda Meteorology Agency had forecast variations in the onset of the September-to-December rainy season across different parts of the country.

Under its forecast, rainfall was expected to begin between October 6 and 13 in Kirehe District and the remaining parts of Ngoma and Kayonza districts.

Wider climate resilience efforts

The funding for Rwanda forms part of a broader effort by the Adaptation Fund to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities facing increasingly severe climate shocks.

The second project, valued at $30 million, will target pastoralist and agro-pastoralist communities in the Mandera Triangle, spanning border areas of Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia.

Communities in the region face recurring droughts, floods, displacement and growing competition for water and grazing resources.

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Implemented in partnership with the governments of the three countries, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and UNDP, the project will strengthen community-led early warning systems, improve cross-border climate risk management, restore degraded rangelands and support climate-resilient livelihoods.

It will also expand income-generating opportunities for women and pastoralist communities.

Mikko Ollikainen, Head of the Adaptation Fund, said communities affected by climate change must be supported to lead their own adaptation efforts.

"Communities in the Mandera Triangle and in Rwanda's drought-prone districts are already living with a changing climate, and they are ready to lead their own adaptation," he said.

"These new Adaptation Fund-supported projects are designed to improve access to climate information, protect harvests and herds, and strengthen food security across borders."

Radhika Dave, Acting Head of Adaptation and Resilient Societies at UNDP, said adaptation financing remains insufficient, particularly for communities and institutions facing the immediate impacts of climate change.

"Adaptation finance remains far below identified needs in developing countries, particularly for local actors and institutions working on the front lines of climate change," she said.

The Adaptation Fund finances climate adaptation projects in developing countries particularly vulnerable to climate change, helping communities strengthen their capacity to withstand climate-related shocks.