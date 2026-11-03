Rwanda: How Govt Is Tackling Illegal Refrigerant Trade

The government has stepped up efforts to combat illegal trade in environmentally harmful refrigerants, as Rwanda works to enforce international commitments aimed at protecting the ozone layer and combating climate change.

The trade, which can involve smuggling and misdeclaration of controlled substances used in refrigerators, air conditioners and other cooling equipment, threatens efforts to phase out harmful chemicals.

The Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) says several measures have been introduced to strengthen enforcement and monitor the movement of controlled refrigerants.

The developments come as Kigali hosts the 38th Meeting of the Parties to the Montreal Protocol (MOP38), from November 2 to 6, bringing together policymakers and environmental experts to review progress in implementing global commitments.

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The meeting coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Kigali Amendment, adopted in Rwanda in 2016 to gradually reduce the production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), powerful greenhouse gases used in cooling systems.

ALSO READ: REMA urges switch to climate-friendly fridges

Inside the enforcement measures

According to REMA, the government has adopted regulatory, technological and capacity-building measures to curb illegal refrigerant trade.

These include regular training for customs and environmental enforcement officers to improve their ability to identify controlled substances and detect illegal shipments.

An electronic licensing system has also been introduced to monitor and regulate refrigerant imports and exports, while an Ozone-Depleting Substances Ministerial Order provides the legal framework for enforcement.

"These include regular training and capacity-building for customs officers and environmental enforcement officers to strengthen their ability to identify and prevent illegal trade in controlled substances, an electronic licensing system to monitor and regulate the import and export of controlled substances, and an Ozone-Depleting Substances Ministerial Order that provides the legal framework for controlling and enforcing trade in these substances," a statement from REMA reads.

Other interventions include import quotas and digital monitoring mechanisms intended to strengthen compliance with international environmental obligations.

Why the restrictions matter

Refrigerants are substances used in cooling equipment to absorb and transfer heat. Some older types, particularly chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), damage the Earth's ozone layer.

The Montreal Protocol, adopted in 1987, requires countries to phase out ozone-depleting substances.

As these chemicals were withdrawn, industries increasingly adopted HFCs, which do not deplete the ozone layer but can trap significantly more heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.

ALSO READ: Environmentalists buoyant as the Kigali Amendment enters into force

The Kigali Amendment, adopted in 2016, therefore requires countries to progressively reduce HFC production and consumption.

Restrictions on these substances include bans, import quotas, licensing requirements and phased reduction schedules. Illegal trade can undermine these commitments by allowing controlled refrigerants to enter markets outside established procedures.

Rwanda's phase-out commitments

Rwanda aims to reduce HFC consumption by 80 per cent by 2045 under its Kigali Amendment commitments.

The national plan targets a 10 per cent reduction by 2029, rising to 30 per cent by 2035, 50 per cent by 2040 and 80 per cent by 2045.

Rwanda phased out CFCs in 2010 and has implemented its Hydrochlorofluorocarbon Phase-out Management Plan since 2013.

Under the plan, HCFC reduction targets were set at 10 per cent in 2015, 35 per cent in 2020 and 67.5 per cent by 2025, with complete phase-out targeted for 2030.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Rwanda has strengthened refrigerant regulations, introduced trade controls and promoted environmentally friendly cooling technologies.

The country ratified the Kigali Amendment in 2017 and introduced an HFC consumption freeze in 2024. Other initiatives include refrigerant recovery, recycling and reclamation to reduce emissions.

ALSO READ: Climate philanthropies pledge $100m in support of Kigali Amendment

Technicians' role in compliance

Beyond government regulations and border controls, experts say refrigeration and air-conditioning technicians have a critical role in preventing improper handling of controlled substances and supporting compliance.

Speaking during the sixth ordinary general assembly of the Union of Associations of African Actors in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (U-3ARC) in Kigali, Eric Mudakikwa Ruhanamirindi, REMA's Environment Analytics and Lake Kivu Monitoring Division Manager, called for stronger technical skills and professional standards.

"Policies set the targets, technicians meet them," Ruhanamirindi told delegates.

He said professional associations could help governments reach technicians, particularly those operating in the informal sector who may be difficult for regulators to engage directly.

"No government can play alone. A regulator can licence, inspect and set standards. It cannot stand beside every technician in every workshop. You can," he said.

Ruhanamirindi stressed the importance of training technicians to safely handle refrigerants as countries transition to alternatives with lower global warming potential.

He urged industry representatives to identify barriers to the transition and propose practical solutions ahead of MOP38.

"Make it specific. Name each barrier. Name the solutions. Name who must act," he said.

The assembly was among activities preceding MOP38, alongside a November 1 workshop marking 10 years since the adoption of the Kigali Amendment. The discussions examined progress and challenges, including illegal trade in controlled substances.

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Boosting detection and handling capacity

Rwanda is also working with development partners to improve the identification, recovery and management of controlled refrigerants.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), which supports Montreal Protocol programmes in 44 African countries, is equipping a central unit and four provincial centres of excellence in Rwanda with refrigerant reclamation units and identification equipment.

The equipment supports the identification and proper management of refrigerants, complementing government efforts to strengthen regulatory compliance.

Oluyomi Banjo, who leads UNIDO's work on the Montreal Protocol and sustainable cooling, said success would depend on the professionals responsible for handling the substances.

"One lesson stands out from this decade. The transition is won or lost in the hands of the type of people who are seated in this room," Banjo said.

Experts from the Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Cooling and Cold-chain (ACES) also emphasised training technicians to safely handle and recover refrigerants.

As Rwanda pursues its 2045 reduction targets, effective enforcement, technical capacity and industry compliance will be essential to preventing illegal trade and ensuring that controlled refrigerants are properly monitored and handled.