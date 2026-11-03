Rwanda: Officers, Civilians Begin Training On Human Rights Law - Musanze

Twenty-eight military, police and civilian personnel on Monday, November 2, began the International Human Rights Law in Peace Support Operations Course at the Rwanda Peace Academy in Musanze District.

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The weeklong training is the third of its kind organised through a partnership between the Rwanda Peace Academy, the UN Human Rights Office in Rwanda and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

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Speaking at the opening, Colonel (Rtd) Jill Rutaremara, the Director of the Rwanda Peace Academy, said the training comes at a time when peace support operations continue to face complex legal, ethical and operational challenges.

He said personnel involved in such operations need a strong understanding of international human rights law and the capacity to uphold and protect human rights while carrying out their responsibilities.

"Respect for human dignity and humane treatment of all individuals must remain central to the planning, execution and overall conduct of peace support operations," Rutaremara said.

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He noted that protecting and promoting human rights requires coordination among military, police and civilian institutions, which is why the course brings together participants from the three sectors.

The training will cover issues including the relationship between international human rights law and international humanitarian law, protection of civilians and children, prevention of torture, arbitrary detention, sexual and gender-based violence, as well as accountability.

Michael Ngabirano, the Senior Human Rights Advisor to the UN Resident Coordinator and Head of the UN Human Rights Office in Rwanda, said human rights should be seen as integral part of security operations.

"Human rights are not an obstacle to effective security operations. They are a foundation for legitimacy, discipline, public confidence and sustainable peace," he said.

Ngabirano said security personnel increasingly operate in environments marked by post-conflict challenges, displacement, organised crime, misinformation and declining public trust, often requiring them to make difficult decisions under pressure.

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He stressed that respect for human rights must guide decisions ranging from operational planning and rules of engagement to arrests, detention, crowd management and the protection of civilians.

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For personnel performing law-and-order duties, Ngabirano said the use of force should never be the first or automatic response.

"Where force becomes unavoidable, officials must minimize harm and preserve human life," he said, noting that its use must follow the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, precaution and accountability.

The course, which runs until November 6, is expected to equip participants with practical knowledge they can apply in their institutions, daily professional duties and future peace support deployments.