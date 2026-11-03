Malawi: 'You're Not Okay Upstairs!' Chilima Crash Inquiry Erupts As Witness and MPs Trade Insults

A parliamentary inquiry into the plane crash that killed former Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others descended into chaos after independent campaigner Christy Lwara clashed with lawmakers in a tense exchange marked by accusations, insults and repeated interventions from the committee chair.

Earlier, Lwara told the Ad Hoc Parliamentary Committee he was unimpressed by the military's handling of the search operation.

"I felt that the officers were a bit relaxed, considering how the military operates," he said.

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Lwara questioned why soldiers allegedly stopped people from proceeding to Kasangazi, claiming they cited fuel shortages as the reason.

"I did not understand why they were stopping people from going to Kasangazi. They said they did not have fuel, but I asked them how they knew they had no fuel. It seemed like a problem," he testified.

He further claimed discussions with officers on the ground led him to believe the aircraft had crashed in Kasangazi, prompting him to continue searching in the area.

But proceedings took a dramatic turn when George Jivason Kadzipatike, Member of Parliament for Dowa Kasangazi, challenged apparent inconsistencies in Lwara's testimony.

Kadzipatike questioned why Lwara had earlier suggested soldiers were turning people back from Kasangazi, but was now saying they were redirecting people from Nthungwa.

Seeking to explain himself, Lwara offered an unusual analogy.

"Let me just give clarity. It's like saying you saw a hyena and later saying it was a dog. They look similar, but they are different," he said.

He urged committee members not to focus on what he described as minor mistakes.

"If I made a mistake in one statement, don't just quote where I got it wrong. Look at the point I am making."

Then came the remark that ignited tempers.

"Today let me educate you members, although some of you may already be educated," Lwara said.

The comment immediately drew a sharp response from Joshua Malango, Member of Parliament for Dedza Kasina.

"No, let me educate you," Malango fired back.

As Lwara insisted on continuing, Malango escalated the confrontation.

"Let me educate you, because it seems you are not okay upstairs," he said.

The exchange prompted Vice-Chairperson James Mpunga to raise a point of order as tensions boiled over.

Malango accused the witness of presenting contradictory evidence before the committee.

"You have come here with inconsistencies. We need you to tell the truth, not lies," he said.

An irritated Lwara hit back, accusing the legislator of conduct unbecoming of an honourable member.

"This is not your Parliament. Next time don't put this one in a commission of inquiry. He doesn't behave like an honourable member," he said.

Malango refused to back down.

"Don't come here and threaten members of Parliament. You cannot intimidate me."

As the verbal sparring intensified, Committee Chairperson Macmillan Water Nyamilandu Manda repeatedly intervened in an effort to restore calm.

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Lwara continued his attack.

"I have educated big people. Who are you?" he challenged.

Malango responded with a mocking swipe at the witness's educational background, prompting immediate rebuke from the chair.

"Gentlemen, we can't do that. We are honourable members," Nyamilandu Manda cautioned.

When the exchanges still failed to subside, the chairperson expressed frustration at the deteriorating decorum.

"If this was a football match, I would have issued red cards," he remarked.

The explosive confrontation highlighted the high emotions surrounding the inquiry as lawmakers continue examining the events leading up to one of Malawi's deadliest aviation tragedies.