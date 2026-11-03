Malawi: MISA Malawi Accuses State of Fuelling Impunity for Attacks On Journalists

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi has accused the state of fuelling a culture of impunity that leaves journalists exposed to violence, intimidation and threats.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 2, 2026, to mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, MISA Malawi Chairperson Felix Washon said attacks on reporters were rarely investigated or prosecuted.

"Journalists continue to experience physical assaults, online harassment, arbitrary arrests and threats, but perpetrators are not punished. Such impunity is fuelling the culture of violence," Washon said.

The organisation said journalists face physical assaults, online harassment, arbitrary arrests, threats and other intimidation, and that many victims stay silent because they have lost faith that law enforcement will act.

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It also raised concern over threats allegedly made by corporate entities and politically influential individuals.

This year's global theme, "THREATS EVOLVE. IMPUNITY ENDURES," highlights how new technologies are opening fresh avenues for attacks on journalists.

MISA Malawi called on the police to protect journalists and ensure they can work without fear of harassment, violence or arbitrary arrest.

"Police have an obligation to ensure journalists report without fear. Their action matters. Journalism matters," the statement reads.

The day is observed each year on November 2 under a United Nations General Assembly resolution. It calls on governments to investigate crimes against journalists and hold perpetrators to account.