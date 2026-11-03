South Africa: Two South Africans Charged in Sweeping U.S. Illegal Voting Crackdowns

US authorities have accused several foreigners of unlawfully registering to vote in the country, and among those recently charged are two South Africans - Hester Weihmann and Hanlie Venter. The case against Weihmann is connected with a judge whom the US now wants recused because of his 'unvarnished political view' on America's controversial immigration enforcement.

United States authorities have rounded up many individuals, including scores of those they deem "illegal aliens," in crackdowns aimed at tackling alleged voter fraud and related crimes.

This has been happening as the US heads into its midterm elections on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, and, coincidentally, as South Africa approaches its local government elections the following day.

There are now overlaps involving the two countries and the US illegal voting crackdowns.

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Trump's tales and SA's reality Relations between South Africa and the US have been rocky. These became even more volatile in February 2025 when US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that stated, in part: "The United States shall promote the resettlement of Afrikaner refugees escaping government-sponsored race-based discrimination, including racially discriminatory property confiscation." The South African government hit back: "It is ironic that the executive order makes provision for refugee status in the US for a group in South Africa that remains amongst the most economically privileged, while vulnerable people in the US from other parts of the world are being deported and denied asylum despite real hardship."

Among those recently charged in the US are two South Africans, Hester Weihmann, 69, and Hanlie Venter, 67.

At the...