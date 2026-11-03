Africa: WHO Convenes First Africa Health Data Forum in Nairobi to Drive Coordinated Action

2 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The World Health Organization (WHO) will convene the first Africa Health Data Forum in Nairobi next week, seeking to strengthen health information systems through country-led priorities, investment and closer coordination among development partners.

The three-day forum, scheduled for November 10-12, 2026, will bring together African Member States, development partners, technical and financial institutions, academia, civil society and the private sector to discuss ways of improving health data systems across the continent.

WHO said the meeting would focus on identifying country-specific needs and facilitating coordinated action to address them, rather than producing another set of recommendations.

"The forum brings together countries, development partners, academia, civil society and the private sector to strengthen health data and information systems across Africa," WHO said.

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The forum will provide a platform for countries to share experiences, innovations and practical solutions, while identifying areas where additional technical assistance, financing and partnerships are required.

Participants are also expected to examine how countries, WHO and development partners can work together to address common and country-specific challenges in health data management.

A key objective will be to improve coordination among partners and ensure that technical and financial resources are aligned with national priorities and support country-led transformation of health information systems.

The discussions will also explore opportunities for knowledge exchange, innovation and collaboration, including approaches that have worked in some countries and could be adapted to other settings.

The forum comes as WHO seeks to advance health data transformation through investment, innovation and collaboration, under the theme, "Better Data, Better Health for All."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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