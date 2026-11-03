Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Oil Plant Nears Completion, Set to Create 400 Jobs

A new oil processing plant in Bulawayo is nearing completion with the project expected to create up to 400 direct jobs and provide business opportunities for local farmers, transport operators and small-scale entrepreneurs.

The facility, which is about 85% complete will process soya beans into cooking oil, incorporating grain storage, oil extraction, refining and bottling operations in an integrated production system.

Fats & Feeds Sub-Manager Zacharia Mupachike said construction was progressing with about 65% of the required equipment having arrived at the site.

The investment is expected to strengthen the country's manufacturing capacity by increasing domestic processing and adding value to agricultural produce.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The project includes storage tanks with a capacity of about 250 000 litres each and grain silos capable of holding approximately 5 000 metric tonnes apiece.

"These facilities are expected to provide substantial storage capacity for raw materials, helping the business manage supplies and support continuous production," Mupachike said during a tour of the facility by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Zhemu Soda

The infrastructure is designed to support the handling of agricultural inputs and maintain a steady supply of raw materials for industrial processing.

The development comes as Zimbabwe seeks to expand domestic manufacturing, reduce reliance on imported finished products and increase value addition across key economic sectors.

The plant has already provided employment during its construction phase with 276 workers on site at the time of the visit.

Mupachike said most of the workers had been recruited locally while 25 were from outside the area.

Young people and women have also participated in construction activities while a local contractor from Bulawayo has been involved in the project.

Once operational, the facility is expected to employ between 300 and 400 people directly, although the final number will depend on the company's staffing requirements and the scale of production.

The investment is also expected to generate indirect employment through demand for transport, vehicle maintenance, catering and other support services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The facility is also incorporating renewable energy with solar panels being installed on rooftops and a separate solar power installation under development.

The system is expected to provide an additional source of electricity and potentially help manage energy costs and improve operational efficiency.

Reliable power supplies remain important for manufacturers seeking to maintain production and remain competitive.

Bulawayo has historically been one of the country's major industrial centres and the new investment could help strengthen its manufacturing base.