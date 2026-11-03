Zimbabwe: Gringo Festival Returns With Football, Music and Free Entertainment

Football, music and local cultural talent will take centre stage on Saturday as the Gringo Festival returns for its third edition bringing a day of entertainment to Mabvuku.

The festival is scheduled for 7 November 2026 at Donnybrooke Grounds with activities starting at 9am and continuing until late.

The event will be held in honour of the late actor Lazarus 'Gringo' Boora's legacy in the entertainment industry.

Entry will be free, according to the event flyer.

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The programme will feature a soccer tournament and a musical gala showcasing Zimbabwean musicians, gospel artists, content creators and other performers.

The event is expected to draw football enthusiasts, music lovers, artists and community members for a celebration combining sport, music and social interaction.

Beyond entertainment, the festival seeks to celebrate local talent, promote local culture and strengthen community ties by creating a platform for artists and other players in the creative industry to connect and exchange experiences.

The combination of football and live performances is also expected to provide opportunities for emerging and established entertainers to showcase their skills to a wider audience.

Community festivals have become an important platform for bringing people together while providing artists with opportunities to reach new audiences and build networks within Zimbabwe's growing creative sector.

Organisers are expected to welcome attendee for a full day of activities, with the free-entry arrangement allowing members of the community to participate without paying an admission fee.