Ethiopia Calls for Fairer Global Representation As Al Jazeera Marks 30 Years of Broadcasting

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has reaffirmed its openness to Al Jazeera and other international media organizations, emphasizing its commitment to facilitating responsible journalism grounded in fairness, balance and accuracy.

The Ethiopian Media Authority highlighted the country's ongoing media reforms and expanding engagement with international media organizations as Al Jazeera celebrated three decades of global broadcasting, bringing renewed attention to the importance of credible journalism and Africa's representation in international narratives.

The anniversary event, held in Addis Ababa on November 1, brought together Ethiopian government officials, African Union representatives, diplomats, journalists and media leaders to reflect on the network's contribution to international journalism and the media's role in shaping public understanding of global affairs.

Speaking at the event, Ethiopian Media Authority Director General Haymanot Zeleke said the revision of restrictive legal frameworks, particularly regulations governing media licensing.

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The measures reflect the government's efforts to foster a more diverse and robust media landscape, she indicated.

The Director General said the reforms are intended to strengthen the media's contribution to national development, democratization and public engagement.

Haymanot identified the growing participation of international media organizations in Ethiopia as one of the notable outcomes of the reforms.

She explained that the Ethiopian Media Authority facilitates international media outlets in establishing offices, deploying permanent or temporary correspondents and traveling across the country to gather information and report on developments.

The reforms, she added, are aimed at creating an environment in which both domestic and international media can operate and contribute to informed public discourse.

African Union Commission Deputy Chairperson Selma Malika Haddadi used the occasion to emphasize journalism's fundamental responsibility to inform truthfully, question courageously and ensure that marginalized and underrepresented voices are heard.

She stressed that Africa is not seeking preferential treatment in international media coverage, but fair, accurate and contextualized reporting that reflects the continent's realities, diversity and aspirations.

"Africa is not asking for favorable coverage. We are asking for accurate, fair, and contextualized reporting that reflects the full complexity of our continent and gives African voices a rightful place in conversations about the continent's future," she said.

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Mohammed Tewekel, Head of Al Jazeera's Ethiopia Office, recalled the network's founding mission when it launched on November 1, 1996, saying it was established to amplify the voices of those often excluded from mainstream international discourse.

"It started in order to be a voice for those who have no voice, and to stand with every human being in the world," he said.

He noted that Al Jazeera had evolved from a single television channel into a broader broadcasting operation comprising three channels, reflecting its growth and expanding international presence.

The anniversary also highlighted the strategic importance of Al Jazeera's Addis Ababa bureau, which has served as the network's continental hub since 2017, coordinating coverage and reporting across Africa.

The gathering further emphasized the importance of telling African stories through African perspectives, with balanced reporting that goes beyond narratives dominated by conflict and humanitarian crises to capture the continent's history, cultural diversity, economic transformation and aspirations.

Since its establishment, Al Jazeera has grown into a major international media organization, contributing to the evolution of global broadcasting and expanding the reach of perspectives from regions often underrepresented in international media, it was learned.